TAVO Media Group Partners with VECKTA to Empower Businesses in Streamlining Energy Systems Deployment

13 Nov, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAVO Media Group, is thrilled to announce its partnership with VECKTA, a software platform and marketplace for energy solutions. This strategic alliance aims to revolutionize how commercial and industrial businesses finance and deploy onsite energy systems, providing them with an efficient and cost-effective approach.

VECKTA offers a comprehensive solution that empowers businesses to optimize their energy systems without the need for extensive expertise or the expense of hiring in-house experts or consultants. By leveraging VECKTA's innovative platform, companies can focus on their core operations while benefiting from affordable, reliable, clean energy solutions.

The collaboration between TAVO Media Group and VECKTA brings together the expertise and resources of two industry leaders, aiming to impact the energy landscape positively.

"We are excited to join forces with VECKTA and empower businesses to harness the potential of clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy solutions," said Bryant Walker, Founder and CEO at TAVO Media Group. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to provide our clients with innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance their operational efficiency and reduce their environmental footprint."

About TAVO Media Group:
TAVO Media Group is a leading digital media company specializing in innovative content creation, marketing strategies, and brand development. With a team of dedicated professionals, TAVO Media Group leverages cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise to help businesses thrive in the digital landscape.

For more information, visit www.tavomediagroup.com and www.veckta.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anne Stendel
Public Relations Specialist
[email protected]
DIRECT: 818.297.2569

SOURCE TAVO Media Group

