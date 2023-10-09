TAVO Media Group's Women Executives to Attend Elevate Summit 2023 in Cincinnati

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAVO Media Group, a leading digital media company, is proud to announce the participation of its women executives, Katie Fegen, Lindsay Temperman, and Alannah Petrie, at the Elevate Summit 2023 in Cincinnati. Elevate, Together Digital's National Conference is recognized as the year's must-attend conference, offering diverse topics and empowering experiences for women in the digital industry.

The Elevate Summit 2023 is the premier event for women in digital, providing an unparalleled platform for professionals to stay updated on the latest trends in AI, master the art of social media, hone leadership skills, boost confidence, navigate workplace trauma, and overcome uncertainty. The conference's mission aligns perfectly with TAVO Media Group's commitment to its women executives' professional and personal growth.

"At TAVO Media Group, we strongly believe in fostering an environment that empowers and supports women in their digital careers," said Katie Fegen, Operations Manager at TAVO Media Group. "Attending the Elevate Summit 2023 allows us to connect with like-minded professionals, share knowledge, and gain valuable insights that will enhance our leadership abilities, ultimately benefiting our company and our clients."

Lindsay Timperman, VP, Strategy at TAVO Media Group, expressed her excitement about the upcoming conference. "The Elevate Summit provides an excellent platform for women in the digital industry to come together, learn from one another, and build a strong network of support," said Timperman. "I look forward to engaging in thought-provoking discussions, discovering new strategies, and returning to TAVO Media Group with fresh ideas to drive our business forward."

Alannah Petrie, Marketing Director at TAVO Media Group, emphasized the significance of events like the Elevate Summit in promoting gender equality and professional development. "The Elevate Summit is an extraordinary opportunity to connect with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and collectively work towards breaking barriers in the digital world," said Petrie. "As women executives, we proudly represent TAVO Media Group at this empowering event."

Together Digital, formerly known as Women in Digital, has a membership base of nearly 1,000 members, with a growing network of women who support and uplift each other. Their events have attracted over 40,000 women, making it a powerful platform for exchanging expertise, professional development insights, and fostering genuine friendships.

TAVO Media Group recognizes the importance of collaborating with organizations like Together Digital to amplify the voices and contributions of women in the digital industry. By attending the Elevate Summit 2023, TAVO Media Group's women executives aim to strengthen their professional skills, expand their network, and contribute to women's overall growth and success in the digital space.

About TAVO Media Group

TAVO Media Group is a leading digital media company specializing in innovative content creation, marketing strategies, and brand development. With a team of dedicated professionals, TAVO Media Group leverages cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise to help businesses thrive in the digital landscape.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anne Stendel

Public Relations Specialist

[email protected]

DIRECT: 818.297.2569

SOURCE TAVO Media Group