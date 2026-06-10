Tavo Raises the Bar for Pet Travel with Everett™--Its First Crash-Tested Pet Cargo Crate

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tavo Pets, the brand setting a new standard in pet protection and from the creators of the premium baby gear brand Nuna, proves security and luxury don't have to be a tradeoff with the debut of Everett, its first crash-tested pet cargo crate that's airflow-optimized, smartly cushioned and easy to clean.

Everett Crash-Tested Pet Cargo Crate

Security is the foundation of Everett. Rigorously crash-tested in alignment with United Nations ECE R129 child restraint standards, it installs easily and securely into the cargo area of trucks and SUVs, acting as a traveling home base for pets up to 100 pounds, while keeping the backseat free.

"Our goal has always been to design products that protect pets and put them and their owners at ease," says Austin Hodges, CMO at Tavo. "Everett meets the needs for larger pets and delivers the same comfort, security and refined aesthetic our consumers expect."

On the design front, every surface, material and closure of Everett is thoughtfully designed with careful attention to detail to deliver refined ride-alongs and rugged protection that makes traveling with pets a breeze.

Everett can also be tailored to meet the needs of individual pet owners with a range of additional accessories: Crate Divider, Dock Accessory Kit and Vehicle Bumper Guard.

Key Features:

Crash tested at a state-of-the-art testing facility

Self-lifting door extends beyond 100° for generous clearance

Mattress pad is made from durable fabric designed to resist scratches and chewing

Adjustable anchor straps are tensile rated well above crash-tested forces

Proprietary forged aluminum carabiners offer ease of use and a strong connection between vehicle cargo tie-down points and the crate's anchor mounts

About Tavo

Tavo is a revolutionary pet protection brand from the makers of Nuna Baby, designed to redefine the way we move through life with a pet. Tavo offers a broad lineup of pet travel gear, including crash-tested pet car seats with ISOFIX connectors that not only contain pets but also anchor the entire carrier to the vehicle, delivering enhanced protection for everyone on board. Tavo also brings the journey home with adventure-ready stroller travel systems and design-forward essentials for everyday living. With its premium materials, timeless aesthetics, and rigorous safety testing, Tavo ensures pets, and your people, travel and live safely, securely, calmly and comfortably together. To learn more about Tavo Pets, visit tavopets.com.

SOURCE Tavo Pets