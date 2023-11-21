Tax Evasion Solution to Fund Social Security and Medicare

News provided by

Florida FAIRtax Educational Association

21 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax evasion solution to fund Social Security and Medicate as reported by the Florida FAIRtax Educational Association.

The 2023 Social Security Trustees Report reported:

  • Social Security's cost exceeded income by $22.1 billion.
  • Social Security will be unable to pay 100% of benefits after 2033.
  • Medicare in-patient hospital and post-acute care costs exceeded income by $53.9 billion and Medicare will have to stop paying full benefits after 2031.

In April of 2021, Charles Rettig, former IRS Commissioner, admitted what everyone paying attention already knew--there is at least $1 trillion of income tax that is illegally evaded each year.

Quoting Steve Hayes, President of Americans for Fair Taxation, "Nobody likes a cheat or a free loader. This $1 trillion of evaded income taxes actually costs the Social Security Trust Fund over $1.5 trillion of contributions each year. This additional money would make Social Security and Medicare solvent for many more years. 

The FAIRtax Act of 2023, HR 25 eliminates most of the tax evasion and funds Social Security and Medicare through a national retail sales tax. The bill includes a "Prebate", a monthly payment per legal resident for the FAIRtax paid up to subsistence level spending. The "Prebate" disarms the sales tax critics. This refund is of the most help to the impoverished, is the only tax break and replaces the standard/itemized income tax deduction."

Why FAIRtax reduces income tax evasion and increases revenue:

  • Over 90% of retail sales are made by less than 10% of sellers—think Amazon, Walmart, Target, etc.
  • Every state will collect the FAIRtax with the same processes that result in evasion rates of less than 5%.
  • All sellers of retail goods and services will collect the FAIRtax, resulting to an 80% reduction in collection points

The FAIRtax will ensure the future solvency of Social Security and Medicare:

  • Greatly reducing illegal evasion
  • Moves tax base from production to consumption, a larger and more stable tax base
  • Extends the tax base from just those working for a paycheck to everyone whose spending exceeds their poverty level

Learn more about the truth in taxation at fairtax.org. View the two-minute videos of "How it works" followed by the "Prebate". 

https://fairtax.org/videos/how-the-fairtax-works

Learn more, view the videos, contribute and join the all-volunteer organization at Fairtax.org.

Florida Fair Tax Educational Association is a 501(c) (3) to inform and educate the citizens on alternatives to the current system of federal taxation based on the following principles: fairness, simplicity, transparency, pro-economic growth and revenue neutrality.

Florida Fair Tax Educational Association
PO Box 23346
Jacksonville, FL 32241

www.fairtax.org
www.flfairtax.org
www.fairtaxguys.com
Facebook.com/fairtax

FAIRtax video at https://fairtax.org/videos/how-the-fairtax-works

Paid for by Florida Fair Tax Educational Association

Contacts
Americans for Fair Taxation
Steve Hayes, President, and Randy Fischer, Marketing, 800-FAIRTAX and
[email protected]

Florida Fair Tax Educational Association
Paul Livingston, President, [email protected]

SOURCE Florida FAIRtax Educational Association

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.