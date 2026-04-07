Tax Friendly States for Business (2026): Registered Agents Inc Analyzes Formation Data and Tax Climate by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Registered Agents Inc and its latest Business Formation Report are offering fresh insight into where entrepreneurs are starting businesses across the U.S. and how state-level conditions may be shaping those decisions. The analysis, reviewed by Expert Consumers, examines business formation activity alongside broader tax and regulatory considerations that influence where businesses choose to launch.

The report recorded 528,915 new business formations in February 2026, representing a 12% increase year over year, even as month-over-month activity declined by 9%. The monthly dip aligns with seasonal trends, while the annual increase points to sustained entrepreneurial activity despite a shifting labor market.

Entrepreneurship Rises As Employment Conditions Tighten

The latest data reflects a pattern observed over several months. As hiring slows and layoffs increase, more individuals are turning to business ownership as an alternative path.

Registered Agents Inc's dataset captures monthly business activity in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. at the earliest stage, when entrepreneurs file formation paperwork with state agencies. This stage is often viewed as an early signal of economic sentiment. The February increase suggests that, even amid employment uncertainty, individuals continue to pursue independent business opportunities.

State-Level Variation Highlights Differing Business Environments

The report shows significant variation across states, both in terms of overall volume and growth trends. Florida recorded 69,531 new formations, the highest monthly total since tracking began, marking a 21% increase compared to February 2025. This follows a strong rebound in January and reinforces the state's position as a leading destination for new business activity.

Other large states, including California and Texas, maintained high formation volumes, though both saw month-over-month declines consistent with seasonal patterns.

While most states experienced a slowdown from January to February, a small number diverged from that trend. Montana and Idaho reported notable increases, with month-over-month growth of 20% and 17%, respectively. These gains align with longer-term population growth trends in both states, which can contribute to increased business formation.

Key February 2026 Formation insights Include:

42 states recorded month-over-month declines, reflecting typical seasonal patterns following January's higher activity levels.





Only three months in the past two years have exceeded February 2026 formation totals.





Several states, including North Carolina and Oregon, posted strong year-over-year growth rates exceeding 30%.





Some states, such as Georgia and Michigan, recorded year-over-year declines, indicating uneven regional performance.

These differences highlight how local factors, including regulatory processes, costs, and tax structures, may influence where businesses are formed.

Tax and Policy Considerations Remain Part of Location Decisions

While formation data alone does not determine why entrepreneurs choose specific states, it can provide directional insight when considered alongside tax policies and administrative requirements.

States that streamline registration processes and maintain predictable regulatory environments often see more consistent formation activity. Conversely, declines or slower growth in certain regions may prompt further examination of local policies, including tax frameworks, compliance requirements, and administrative timelines.

The report's state-by-state breakdown allows policymakers, analysts, and business owners to evaluate how these factors may be shaping economic participation at a regional level.

Formation Data Offers an Early Signal of Economic Confidence

Registered Agents Inc's report differs from federal datasets by tracking all business entity filings at the state level, including those that do not go on to apply for an Employer Identification Number. This approach provides a more immediate view of entrepreneurial intent.

Because the data captures individuals at the point of forming a business, it serves as an early indicator of economic confidence. The February findings suggest that, despite short-term fluctuations and labor market challenges, interest in starting new businesses remains consistent.

As small businesses continue to play an important role in local economies, monthly formation trends offer a window into how individuals respond to changing economic conditions and how state-level environments may support or hinder new business creation.

Please visit the Expert Consumers website for the full review.

About Registered Agents Inc

Registered Agents Inc (RAI) is the largest registered agent service provider in the U.S. helping millions of entrepreneurs start and maintain their businesses every year nationwide. The company also offers complete identity services, including websites, domains, professional address and phone number, mail service and more. Because of its extensive internal database, RAI is able to deliver real-time trends and insights about the small business economy through its monthly formation report.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org