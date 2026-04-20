Tax Guard and Casca Partner to Bring Verified IRS Data into AI-Powered Lending

New integration helps lenders cut manual work, reduce fraud, and make faster, more confident credit decisions.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax Guard, a Cogency Global company and the leading provider of real-time IRS tax data services, today announced a partnership with Casca, the first AI-native loan origination system. Together, the companies are redefining how lenders verify and evaluate borrower risk, combining trustworthy tax data with intelligent automation in one seamless workflow.

As lenders adopt AI-driven workflows, maintaining strong due diligence while increasing speed remains a key challenge. This partnership ensures that lenders can achieve both. Casca automates up to 90% of manual effort across the loan origination lifecycle—from applicant intake through closing—enabling banks and lenders to process loans up to 30x faster than industry averages.

As a longtime industry partner, Tax Guard gives lenders direct access to verified tax transcripts that are critical for assessing creditworthiness and fraud risk. With Tax Guard's verified data integrated into Casca's automated workflow, lenders can manage origination and due diligence with more data and more informed credit decisions.

"AI can accelerate lending, but trusted data remains essential," said Rachel Sexton, VP of Product at Tax Guard. "By integrating verified IRS tax transcript data directly into Casca's workflow, lenders can automate more of the process while maintaining the diligence and risk controls required for confident credit decisions."

"Casca is built on the principle that small business owners deserve faster, fairer access to capital," said Lukas Haffer, CEO and co-founder of Casca. "By automating the intake and analysis of financial information, we help lenders make smarter, more timely credit decisions. Tax Guard's IRS-verified tax transcripts are a critical part of the data powering our decisioning; it's a great example of reducing friction for both borrowers and lenders. This helps cut application abandonment and lets small business owners stay focused on running and growing their businesses."

To learn more about the partnership details and for more information on Tax Guard, please visit tax-guard.com.

About Tax Guard

Tax Guard, a Cogency Global Company, is the first provider of real-time IRS tax data services, helping lenders assess credit and fraud risks. Trusted by industry professionals nationwide, our proprietary risk assessment tools streamline due diligence research and offer our users ongoing peace of mind. Tax Guard has led the industry since its founding in 2009 and is headquartered in beautiful Westminster, Colorado.

Cogency Global, founded in 1980, is a leading provider of regulatory, corporate compliance, statutory representation, secured transaction, and lending due diligence solutions.

About Casca

Casca is the first AI-native loan origination system, purpose-built to transform commercial and small business lending. Founded in 2023 by banking infrastructure and machine learning experts from Stanford University, Casca replaces legacy lending systems with an automation-first platform that enables banks and lenders to process loans up to 30x faster than industry averages.

Casca is backed by Y Combinator, Canapi Ventures (70+ financial institution LPs), Peterson Ventures, Clocktower Ventures, The Fintech Fund, and the Sarah Smith Fund. The company raised a $29M Series A in August 2025, bringing total funding to $33M. Casca's flagship customers—Live Oak Bank, Huntington National Bank, and Bankwell Bank—all invested directly in the company.

SOURCE Tax Guard