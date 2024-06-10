Tax Guard Announces Partnership with Ventures Lending Technologies

The partnership arrives amidst a period of growth for Tax Guard, the industry leader in due diligence services for small business lenders.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax Guard , a Cogency Global Company and the first provider of real-time IRS tax data services, is announcing it has entered a partnership with San Diego-based Ventures Lending Technologies , a premier end-to-end lending software for banks and mission-based lenders.

This partnership will better support lenders by marrying two of the most effective industry solutions together. With the integration of Tax Guard, lenders are now able to manage all their federal tax data needs within the Ventures platform, providing lenders with a full picture of a business's financial health when offering financing.

This partnership comes at an exciting time for Tax Guard, which has achieved landmark growth in its most recent fiscal year. Tax Guard has grown to 60% market share of the SBA 7(a) and 504 loan program for the 2024 fiscal year. Eighteen of the top twenty SBA lenders by volume are customers of Tax Guard. Now, partnered with Ventures, Tax Guard can further streamline the loan acquisition process, working to support commercial lending and offer peace of mind for even more lenders nationwide.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Ventures to enter into a new chapter for our business," said Hansen Rada, CEO of Tax Guard. "By pairing Venture's technological efficiency with Tax Guard's first-rate access to IRS data, we are able to ensure smooth, integrated service and empower our customer community with the highest degree of confidence possible in their lending transactions."

"After numerous requests from our users over the years, we are thrilled to announce our successful integration with Tax Guard," said Tom Brune, President of Ventures. "Collaborating with them has been a delight, as they proved to be highly cooperative throughout the process. From our perspective, as well as for the lenders utilizing their services, the integration has been impeccably smooth, both in terms of product and procedure. We are excited to continue to grow together."

This partnership launched in May 2024. To learn more about the partnership's details and for more information on Tax Guard, please visit https://tax-guard.com/ .

About Tax Guard

Tax Guard , a Cogency Global Company, is the first provider of real-time IRS tax data services, helping lenders assess credit and fraud risks. Trusted by industry professionals nationwide, our proprietary risk assessment tools streamline due diligence research and offer our users ongoing peace of mind. Tax Guard has led the industry since its founding in 2009 and is headquartered in beautiful Westminster, Colorado.

Cogency Global, founded in 1980, is a leading provider of regulatory, corporate compliance, statutory representation, secured transaction, and lending due diligence solutions.

For more information, visit www.tax-guard.com , email [email protected] , or call 877-550-6325.

