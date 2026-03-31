TaxAct® Officially Declares April 8 National Admin Night, Inviting Americans to Tackle Their To-Do Lists Together

The American Psychological Association classifies 1 in 5 Americans as "chronic procrastinators,"1 and going at it alone isn't helping. So, people have come up with new ways to get things done. One Wall Street Journal reporter invited his friends to an admin night dubbed "the lamest party ever," and content creators are flooding TikTok with their own creative parties. But no matter how people approach the trend, TaxAct wants to make sure everyone has what they need to knock out their own to do lists – especially for tax season. To make things simple for aspiring hosts, a free Admin Night Starter Kit is available at www.taxact.com/admin-night, including a mood-setting playlist, a group filing guide, and a progress tracker to keep everyone on task.

"People have been doing their own version of admin night for years because they know it works. Tackling things you'd rather not do but can't put off, like filing your taxes, is easier when you do it with people you trust," said Mike Wolfe, VP Brand Marketing at TaxAct. "Most people aren't avoiding their taxes out of laziness, it's because the process feels daunting and easy to deprioritize when you're doing it alone. National Admin Night is about giving people a reason to finally get it over with, together. TaxAct makes sure the process itself is simple, clear, and supportive from start to finish."

To make it worth showing up, TaxAct is offering a limited-time $49 flat-rate offer on its DIY products using code AdminNight2026. The offer includes access to both federal and all state returns (typically priced separately), making it a great solution for homeowners, families, investors, and filers with more complex returns. The promotion is valid on TaxAct's Deluxe, Premier, and Self-Employed products and is available now through April 8, 2026. This offer excludes ancillary products and services.

The Procrastination Problem

To dig into these challenges more, TaxAct commissioned a nationally representative survey of 2,000 U.S. adults. The findings are straightforward: people aren't avoiding their taxes because they don't care. In fact, they're overwhelmed and uncertain. But when they trust those alongside them, things get done.

Task avoidance is pervasive and emotionally driven: over half of Americans (56%) sometimes or often delay essential personal administrative tasks, with 30% regularly delaying filing their taxes or handling tax documents.

over half of Americans (56%) sometimes or often delay essential personal administrative tasks, with 30% regularly delaying filing their taxes or handling tax documents. Tax law uncertainty is adding to filer anxieties: nearly one in five Americans (19%) say they are simply not sure what to expect from their tax return this year, and 11% anticipate owing more than last year.

nearly one in five Americans (19%) say they are simply not sure what to expect from their tax return this year, and 11% anticipate owing more than last year. The competition for "worst experience" is tough, but both beat filing taxes: when asked what they'd rather do instead of filing taxes, men most often choose sitting through a meal with a loud chewer (20%), while women more often choose having their phone die at 1% battery with no charger (22%).

when asked what they'd rather do instead of filing taxes, men most often choose sitting through a meal with a loud chewer (20%), while women more often choose having their phone die at 1% battery with no charger (22%). Younger Americans avoid more but are also more responsive to social solutions: the generational motivation gap is equally striking. 41% of Gen Z say doing a task alongside a friend or partner would help them follow through, compared to 14% of Boomers – that's a nearly three-to-one difference.

the generational motivation gap is equally striking. 41% of Gen Z say doing a task alongside a friend or partner would help them follow through, compared to 14% of Boomers – that's a nearly three-to-one difference. Here's what works: 50% say they would file their taxes earlier if a friend were doing it at the same time; 46% cite knowing someone else is counting on them as one of their top motivators for completing administrative tasks.

"What the data shows is that procrastination around taxes isn't about avoidance. It's about feeling overwhelmed and not knowing where to start," said Annie McShane, Director of Brand Strategy at TaxAct. "But even small shifts like setting aside time or doing it alongside someone else can significantly increase follow-through. National Admin Night taps into that behavior, helping people start earlier, feel more confident, and get their taxes done before the deadline. With TaxAct, that process is designed to feel simple and manageable, no matter how complex your return. Try it for yourself and you'll see: the hardest part of National Admin Night will be deciding what snacks to serve."

As part of National Admin Night, TaxAct will host a live Reddit AMA from 6–8pm ET on April 8, providing real-time support to help filers get their taxes over with.

Full survey results can be found on the TaxAct blog.

About Filing with TaxAct

TaxAct offers a full range of filing options to meet filers where they are – whether they want to handle their return independently, get support along the way, or hand it off entirely to a credentialed expert.

All TaxAct consumer products include the $100K Accuracy Guarantee, Maximum Refund Guarantee, and advanced encryption technology to protect personal and financial data. TaxAct's mobile app, available on iOS and Android, allows filers to upload documents, track progress, and complete their return from any device.

For Tax Year 2026, TaxAct is better supporting every filing style with expanded expert-led services, Spanish-language support for its Xpert Full Service, a streamlined user experience, refund advance, and a modern mobile app, so filers can approach tax season with confidence, clarity, and control.

For more information and the full suite of TaxAct products, visit www.taxact.com or download the TaxAct Mobile App from the App Store or Google Play.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

This survey was fielded online March 14–16, 2026, among 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18–64 who are the primary or shared decision-maker for filing taxes in their household. The sample is nationally representative by gender, race/ethnicity, and household income, with an over-index on adults ages 18–34. Research conducted by Pollfish/Prodege. Full crosstab data available upon request.

ABOUT TAXACT®

TaxAct is a leading U.S. tax software provider with more than 111 million returns filed since 1998. The company's mission is to make tax filing simple, accessible, and stress-free for every type of filer—from first timers to small-business owners. TaxAct delivers a modern, intuitive digital experience paired with real human expertise through its comprehensive product lineup: DIY (Do It Yourself), Xpert Assist (DIY with expert help), Xpert Full Service (Do It For Me), and SMB (Small Business Filing). With transparent pricing, credentialed U.S.-based experts, industry-leading guarantees including a $100K Accuracy Guarantee and Maximum Refund Promise, and 25+ years of tax software expertise, TaxAct empowers taxpayers to feel confident, supported, and in control. For more information, visit www.taxact.com.

To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Cinven, Inc., visit www.taxact.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media Contact: Marissa Driscoll, Golin on behalf of TaxAct, [email protected], (847) 707-9451

SOURCE TaxAct