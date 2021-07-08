TaxBit Announces Seattle Presence with HQ2

SEATTLE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxBit announced the launch of its new Seattle office and expansion of the leadership team to accelerate hiring and continue its growth trajectory of market expansion.

After announcing a record-breaking $100 M Series A earlier this year, TaxBit is rapidly expanding to meet the tremendous demand across its three business verticals. TaxBit provides cryptocurrency tax and accounting automation software to enterprises, consumers, and government entities.

"Seattle is an incredible hub with its proximity to some of the most iconic brands in the world," said Austin Woodward, Co-Founder and CEO of TaxBit. We've hired an all-star leadership team, each who brings with them a breadth of experience that will contribute to our momentum and growth globally."

TaxBit's office is in the South Lake Union District near Seattle's waterfront. The company plans to expand headcount at its Seattle office starting with four leadership team hires, in response to incredible growth across TaxBit's multiple business verticals and in preparation for international expansion.

The Four Leadership Hires:

Erin Fennimore , Global Head of Information Reporting Solutions

Erin Fennimore brings over 13 years of expertise and experience in the area of information reporting and withholding. Prior to joining TaxBit, Fennimore led the Global Tax Reporting group at Moss Adams, where she focused on the private equity and venture capital sector, as well as advising multinational corporations and financial institutions on compliance with information reporting and withholding regulations. Erin Fennimore also worked at IHS Markit (formerly Compliance Technologies International) where she designed, tested, and implemented tax software solutions for tax due diligence, withholding, and information reporting. At TaxBit, Fennimore will lead the expansion of the tax software solutions in the emerging and ever changing area of crypto domestically and abroad.

Zac Corker , Vice President of Growth

Zac Corker brings over 15 years of experience leading high growth SaaS businesses. Corker joins TaxBit from Microsoft, where he led strategy for Business Applications (Dynamics 365 and Power Platform) and helped to grow that business to $5 billion with 40% YoY cloud growth. Prior to Microsoft, Corker led business operations and sales strategy at Convoy, a Seattle-based start-up which Corker joined as an early employee and helped to scale to a $250 million annual run rate and over 800 employees. Corker has also worked as a management consultant at Boston Consulting Group and as a SaaS startup founder at Parkio. Corker received his MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and his A.B. in history from Harvard. At TaxBit, Corker will be responsible for leading the development and orchestration of the go-to-market strategy, ensuring operations effectively serve customers and partners, and facilitating fast growth in the Seattle office.

Simon Frey , Vice President of Customer Operations

Simon brings over 10 years of combined experience in the FinTech industry and scaling early-stage startups, from founder to early hire, leading two acquisitions and an IPO. Before joining TaxBit, Frey was the Head of Services at Qualtrics, where he built and scaled Qualtrics' Professional Services business and partner ecosystem in the Americas. Frey also worked in the New Ventures Group at McKinsey and Company via their acquisition of Final, an analytics startup. Additionally, he partnered with many leading global Banks, FIs and FinTechs. In addition to managing TaxBit's post-sales customer operations, Frey will also play a key role in building a world-class team at TaxBit's recently announced Seattle office.

Clark Roberts , Senior Director of Engineering

Clark Roberts has over 15 years of product and engineering experience across Cloud Services and SaaS Enterprises, with experience ranging from large technology organizations to founder and early stage companies. Prior to joining TaxBit, Roberts worked at Curalate, where he led engineering teams and the product development organization through Series A to Series C and then to an acquisition. At TaxBit, Roberts will be scaling the product and engineering team with a specific focus on attracting and retaining top talent in Seattle.

In addition to the leadership hires, TaxBit is expanding its team of engineers, developers, and product managers with aggressive hiring goals across the organization and plans to more than double its employee headcount in the coming year. TaxBit is expected to fill multiple roles in its Salt Lake City, UT and Seattle, WA offices. For more information on open positions visit: https://taxbit.com/careers/

ABOUT TAXBIT

Founded in 2018 by CPAs, tax attorneys, and software developers, TaxBit is helping to drive cryptocurrency adoption at scale by connecting the consumer, enterprise, and government cryptocurrency tax ecosystems. TaxBit transforms the cumbersome experience of cryptocurrency tax reporting and accounting in a way that ensures compliance with tax law. TaxBit is located in Salt Lake City, UT, and Seattle, WA. To learn more, visit: www.taxbit.com , Twitter , LinkedIn .

