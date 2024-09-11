Asset Reality and Taxbit Partner to Enhance Digital Asset Seizure and Management

New partnership brings industry-leading expertise and comprehensive asset management solutions to streamline the manual process of asset seizures.

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Reality , the global authority on asset seizure, management, and disposal, and Taxbit , the leader in financial digital asset compliance solutions for enterprises and the public sector, are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership. The collaboration will provide government agencies with industry-leading expertise and an integrated solution supporting all aspects of digital asset seizure, management, disposal, reporting, and accounting.

Managing digital assets presents unique challenges that require both specialized expertise and tools. Through this partnership, Asset Reality and Taxbit will offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution to track audit and report on seized asset portfolios across the entire forfeiture lifecycle.

Key benefits of this partnership include:

Comprehensive Lifecycle Support : Asset Reality's capabilities combine specialist knowledge and purpose-built tools to manage the seizure, custody, valuation, and disposal (liquidation, conversion and return) of digital assets.

: Asset Reality's capabilities combine specialist knowledge and purpose-built tools to manage the seizure, custody, valuation, and disposal (liquidation, conversion and return) of digital assets. Streamlined Information Collection, Reporting, and Analysis: Automated case-level unit-tracking, valuation, holdings reconciliation, and reporting through Taxbit's platform, providing government agencies with more accurate, easily accessible reports and case documentation for both real-time and historical analysis.

Automated case-level unit-tracking, valuation, holdings reconciliation, and reporting through Taxbit's platform, providing government agencies with more accurate, easily accessible reports and case documentation for both real-time and historical analysis. Comprehensive Training and Services: Industry-leading training and managed services from Taxbit and Asset Reality's subject matter experts, ensuring government agencies are well-equipped to manage digital assets under their control.

"We are excited to partner with the Asset Reality team — they have built an incredible offering and provide unique expertise in the asset seizure lifecycle," said Lindsey Argalas, CEO of Taxbit. "With Taxbit's cutting-edge data normalization, monitoring, and reporting technology, we enable agencies to better manage assets with the necessary transparency and internal controls."

"Our collaboration with TaxBit sets a new standard in the industry," said Aidan Larkin, CEO of Asset Reality. "By integrating our comprehensive seized asset management tools with TaxBit's compliance and reporting capabilities, we deliver unparalleled support to our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of the digital asset landscape."

This partnership marks a significant advancement in digital asset-related law enforcement efforts, offering a seamless, integrated solution that addresses the challenges of digital asset management for governmental agencies. For more information on how this solution can support your division, please visit taxbit.com .

About Asset Reality

Asset Reality is the global leader in asset seizure and management, providing unique capabilities across the entire seized asset lifecycle for both physical and digital assets. These capabilities include integrated custody options, valuation, disposal, and specialised training, making them the only company that offers a complete asset management solution.

About Taxbit

Designed by CPAs and tax attorneys, Taxbit is the digital economy's leading tax and accounting compliance solution. Our end-to-end platform, tailored for enterprises, financial institutions, and government bodies, streamlines compliance while ensuring high-end accuracy. Taxbit is SOC 1 Type 1, SOC 2 Type 2 attestation and ISO 27001 certified. Taxbit has secured over $235 million from leading global investors, including Ribbit, IVP, Paradigm, Haun Ventures, and PayPal Ventures. TaxBit is headquartered in Draper, Utah, with offices in Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.taxbit.com .

For media inquiries, please contact

Sydney Jacobs

[email protected]

SOURCE Taxbit