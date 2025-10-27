Taxbit Appoints Former OECD Advisor Colby Mangels as Global Head of Government Solutions

Architect of OECD crypto reporting standards adopted by 70+ countries joins Taxbit to advance global regulatory collaboration and digital asset transparency

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxbit, the leading tax and accounting compliance platform for digital assets, today announced the appointment of Colby Mangels as Global Head of Government Solutions. Mangels joins from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), where he was a key architect of the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), the first international standard for tax transparency in the crypto sector, now adopted by over 70 countries.

A U.S.-licensed lawyer, Mangels brings extensive experience in tax policy, anti-money laundering (AML), and financial regulation. At the OECD, he played a leading role in developing the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) and the most recent amendments to the Common Reporting Standard (CRS), as well as in leading peer reviews of jurisdictions' compliance with these international transparency standards. He also contributed to the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) global AML standards for virtual assets. Prior to the OECD, Mangels served at the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), specializing in federal banking and fintech oversight.

In his new role, Mangels will leverage this multilateral experience to promote industry growth and innovation through engagement with governments, regulators, and international organizations on the practical implementation of digital asset reporting and transparency systems. His team will focus on bridging policy and technology to help both public and private sector stakeholders operationalize global standards effectively.

"Taxbit sits at the intersection of innovation and compliance at a pivotal moment for global digital asset regulation," said Mangels, "Having spent years helping governments design the standards that underpin transparency in this sector, I'm excited to now help implement them, ensuring they're applied effectively, consistently, and fairly."

Mangels' appointment reflects Taxbit's commitment to promoting innovation while strengthening global collaboration between regulators and industry through technology-driven solutions. His multilateral background positions him to advance Taxbit's mission of enabling digital assets for the global economy through scalable automation of tax compliance for enterprises and governments.

"Colby's practical experience shaping international crypto policy and financial regulation brings an unmatched perspective to our mission," said Lindsey Argalas, CEO at Taxbit. "As digital asset regulation comes into effect worldwide, his leadership will help governments and enterprises move from regulatory intent to practical, tech-enabled compliance."

About Taxbit

Taxbit is the premier tax and accounting compliance platform designed by CPAs and tax attorneys to simplify compliance and reporting. Enterprises, financial institutions, and government agencies trust our comprehensive, end-to-end solution to ensure compliance and accuracy. Taxbit is certified with SOC 1 Type 1, SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, and ISO 27001 standards. With over $235 million in funding from top global investors like Ribbit, IVP, Paradigm, Haun Ventures, and PayPal Ventures, Taxbit is headquartered in Draper, Utah, and has offices in San Francisco, Seattle, New York, and London. Discover more at www.taxbit.com

SOURCE Taxbit