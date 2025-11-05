Taxbit Brings the Digital Accord to London

The third edition of this event gathers global regulators and innovators in London to chart the future of digital asset compliance and transparency

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Accord, hosted by Taxbit , will convene its third edition in London on November 7th. The premier global forum unites the banking executives, financial innovators, and leading industry advisors to discuss the frameworks shaping the next era of digital asset compliance and global financial transparency.

Launched in 2024 to mark Taxbit's 2024 European expansion and the appointment of Dr. Max Bernt, Digital Accord brings together leading experts in compliance, tax, and financial crime to discuss how transparency and enforcement is evolving with regulators, banks, and policymakers. The third edition of the Digital Accord will include discussion on how digital asset frameworks such as DAC8, CARF, MiCA and AEOI will redefine global obligations and the ways in which industry leaders can support scalable compliance and improve current approaches to enforcement.

"Digital Accord was born from a simple but powerful idea: that real change in digital asset compliance requires trusted spaces for regulators, innovators, and institutions to convene and co-create," said Michelle O'Connor, Founder, Digital Future & Production Partner, Digital Accord. "In London, we continue that mission—bringing together those shaping the future of global finance to spark action, accelerate alignment, and advance transparency across borders."

Featuring critical conversations led by industry pioneers, Digital Accord spokespeople include Nima Elmi , VP of Strategy & Policy at Circle; Sam Bawtree, Deputy Threat Lead for Tech-Enabled Money Laundering at HMRC; and Helen Disney , CEO of Unblocked. Sessions will focus on operationalizing CARF, DAC8, and MiCA; strengthening collaboration between regulators and financial institutions; and harnessing technology as a key enabler of compliance. Discussions will also tackle enforcement and deliver practical toolkits for real-world implementation.

"With new frameworks like MiCA and DAC8 actively reshaping the regulatory environment, there is an urgent need to foster critical, real-time collaboration between regulators and innovators," said Erin Fennimore, VP of Tax Solutions at Taxbit, "Digital Accord brings together key industry players to discuss evolving compliance landscapes, reaffirming Taxbit's position as a critical advisor and solution builder in the industry, bridging the gap between global institutions and service providers"

This milestone event comes as Taxbit continues to strengthen its global leadership team with the appointment of Colby Mangels , (former OECD Advisor) as Global Head of Government Solutions, further solidifying Taxbit's mission to deliver integrated compliance solutions to governments, financial institutions, and digital asset enterprises worldwide.

For more information, the full agenda and list of speakers can be found here .

Erin Ferrimore, VP Tax and Information Reporting, Taxbit, is available for interview.

