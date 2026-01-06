TaxDome Expands Support for Latino Accounting Professionals with Spanish-Language Webinars, Platform, and Customer Support

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxDome, the all-in-one Firm Operating System for tax, bookkeeping, and accounting professionals, today announced an expanded suite of Spanish-language resources designed to support the rapidly growing Latino accounting community. With more than 1,000 Latino firm owners already on the platform, TaxDome now offers webinars, onboarding, customer support, and a localized platform — all in Spanish.

"Supporting Spanish-speaking accounting professionals isn't just a business initiative for us — it's personal," said Petar Iliev, Chief Revenue Officer at TaxDome. "My wife is Colombian, and through her I've come to deeply appreciate the warmth, values, and spirit of the Latino community — and how important it is for people to work in the language they trust. That's why TaxDome delivers the entire experience — the platform, the training, and the support — fully in Spanish."

The Latino community is one of the fastest-growing and most entrepreneurial segments of the accounting profession. TaxDome's commitment to accessibility ensures that firms can manage their practices efficiently and deliver a seamless experience to every client in the language they prefer. Both staff-facing and client-facing experiences — including the portal, mobile app, emails, and notifications — are fully localized in Spanish for clarity and ease of use. Many of the most successful Spanish-speaking firms across the U.S., Colombia, Mexico, Spain, and beyond run their operations on TaxDome and actively recommend the platform within their networks.

Expanded Spanish-Language Resources

Training & Webinars: Live and recorded sessions designed specifically for Spanish-speaking professionals.

Live and recorded sessions designed specifically for Spanish-speaking professionals. Implementation Support: Personalized onboarding from Spanish-speaking specialists who help firms configure workflows, automations, and portals.

Personalized onboarding from Spanish-speaking specialists who help firms configure workflows, automations, and portals. Customer Support: Assistance from Spanish-speaking representatives via chat and email for faster, clearer communication.

Assistance from Spanish-speaking representatives via chat and email for faster, clearer communication. Localized Materials: Help-center content, tutorials, and educational resources written with linguistic and cultural fluency.

Help-center content, tutorials, and educational resources written with linguistic and cultural fluency. Spanish-Speaking Sales Team: Professionals can evaluate the entire platform in Spanish, guided by sales specialists who understand their needs.

TaxDome's commitment extends beyond technology — it's reflected in its people. Edwin González, TaxDome's Community Manager and winner of the 2025 CMX Community Industry Award for B2B Community Professional of the Year, leads TaxDome's Latino community. Originally from Colombia, González works alongside his wife, Dalys Salazar, Team Lead for Customer Service Account Management — reflecting the company's family-oriented and inclusive approach.

"Our community of Latino professionals is active and supportive," said González. "We share ideas, solve challenges, and grow together — all in our own language. It's inspiring to see firms across the Americas connect through TaxDome."

As more Latino entrepreneurs open practices across the Americas, TaxDome's commitment to Spanish-language accessibility strengthens its position as the most inclusive and comprehensive platform available.

About TaxDome

Founded in 2017, TaxDome serves more than 30,000 tax, bookkeeping, and accounting professionals worldwide. The company is a proud winner of seven categories in the 2025 CPA Practice Advisor Readers' Choice Awards, including Comprehensive Firm Workflow Solutions, Practice Management Systems, and Time & Billing Systems. For more information, visit www.taxdome.com.

Media Contact:

Kara Prior

2108464486

[email protected]

SOURCE TaxDome