TaxDome Launches Bookkeeping Hub -- Included for All Users, No Extra Fees or Add-Ons

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxDome , the all-in-one Firm Operating System for tax, bookkeeping, and accounting professionals, today announced the launch of Bookkeeping Hub, included at no extra cost.

Bookkeeping Hub enables firms to manage and resolve uncategorized transactions directly within TaxDome — no extra software, no per-client costs, no new logins for clients to manage.

"Bookkeeping Hub has been a game-changer for our firm and our clients," said Michael Flax, CPA, MBA, President of Flax CPA & Business Solutions. "It saved us over $10,000 a year by replacing another software we used for the same purpose. Everything now happens inside TaxDome instead of jumping to another tool to answer questions about transactions. Client feedback has been great."

"Our firm cut significant costs by consolidating client communication workflows inside TaxDome – we've saved thousands. It's a no-brainer," said John Eiduk, Founder of Eiduk Tax and Wealth Management. "Having questions go to clients on schedule makes month-end bookkeeping easier and less hectic."

Bookkeeping Hub replaces the patchwork of spreadsheets and third-party apps bookkeepers once used to clarify transactions. Connecting directly to each business's general ledger (GL), transactions flow automatically from QuickBooks Online — no imports or extra tools required. By centralizing communication, documents, and review, TaxDome strengthens its role as the operating hub for full-service firms — connecting bookkeepers, tax preparers, admins, and partners while giving clients a single, branded portal to collaborate securely.

"Bookkeeping Hub lets our team consolidate client communication, documents, and task tracking in one place," said Chris Calkins Jr., President & Founder of Digisist LLC. "Within the first month, we cut admin time by 30% and boosted turnaround speed — a true game-changer for our firm."

Accounting firms serving 100 business clients can save $12,000 or more annually compared to using separate tools — everything is included in TaxDome, no extra fees or add-ons.

"This is what bookkeepers have been asking for — a clean, unified way to handle client questions about transactions without needing yet another platform," said Petar Iliev, CRO at TaxDome. "We built Bookkeeping Hub to finally close that loop and give firms everything they need in one place."

"Clients used multiple touchpoints — spreadsheets, email, Uncat – too much friction. Even with good tools, bouncing between platforms is inefficient. TaxDome brings everything under one roof — bookkeeping Q&A, messaging, tax, proposals — all-in-one secure portal," said Matt Bontrager, Founder of TrueBooks CPA.

Unlike other bookkeeping tools that charge per client or transaction, Bookkeeping Hub is included in every TaxDome subscription — no hidden fees, no add-ons. "Love Bookkeeping Hub!" said Joseph Beigel, Accountant at Radiant Tax Advisor.

