TaxDome Releases 2025 Annual Report, Marking Its Second Year of Voluntary Transparency

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxDome, a leading practice management platform for tax, bookkeeping, and accounting firms, today announced the release of its 2025 Annual Report, marking the company's second annual report and offering firms a transparent look into how the company operates, its performance, and its long-term vision.

TaxDome is a private, bootstrapped company and is not required to publish annual reports. It is currently the only company in the accounting practice management industry to publish an annual report. Inspired by organizations such as Berkshire Hathaway and Stripe, TaxDome chose to publish the report voluntarily to provide firms with greater visibility into the companies they rely on.

"Firms trust us with their workflows, their clients, and their data," said Ilya Radzinsky, Co-Founder of TaxDome. "We believe that trust deserves transparency. Publishing an annual report is one way we remain accountable to the firms we serve and clear about how we're building for the long term."

The 2025 Annual Report opens with a founder letter, a recurring feature of TaxDome's annual reports, that reflects on the past year and outlines the company's direction. The report details what the company delivered, what it learned, and where it is investing next, offering insight into how product, customer experience, and infrastructure decisions are made.

Today, TaxDome is used by 30,000+ accounting professionals worldwide and supports their work for 4.5 million end clients. The company's private, bootstrapped structure allows it to prioritize long-term decision-making and sustainable growth rather than short-term investor expectations.

In addition to company performance and strategy, the report shares TaxDome's perspective on broader trends shaping the accounting profession, including technology adoption, capacity challenges, and how firms are evolving their operations to meet growing client demand.

By publishing its annual report, TaxDome aims to set a higher standard for openness in accounting technology—giving firms insight not only into what a platform does, but how and why it is built.

The 2025 TaxDome Annual Report is available for download here.

Founded in 2017, TaxDome serves more than 30,000 tax, bookkeeping and accounting professionals worldwide. The company is a proud winner of seven categories in the 2025 CPA Practice Advisor Readers' Choice Awards, including Comprehensive Firm Workflow Solutions for the second year running, Practice Management Systems, and Time & Billing Systems.

