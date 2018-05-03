Taylor Devices Announces New Director

The election of Mr. Armenat fills the vacancy that was created when director Reginald B. Newman II passed away on April 7, 2018. Douglas P. Taylor, President, stated, "We are continuing to strengthen our Board and consider ourselves fortunate to be able to work closely with Mr. Armenat. Reginald Newman served Taylor Devices loyally and faithfully and I believe he would have supported the addition of Mr. Armenat to our team."

The Board plans to appoint Mr. Armenat to serve on the Company's Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee.

