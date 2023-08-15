TAYLOR DEVICES ANNOUNCES STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND RECORD FULL YEAR RESULTS

News provided by

Taylor Devices, Inc.

15 Aug, 2023, 07:57 ET

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ SmallCap: "TAYD") announced today that it had 4th quarter sales of $10,720,017, up from last year's 4th quarter sales of $9,657,530.  Sales for the full year of $40,199,354 were significantly up from last year's level of $30,866,582.

Net income for the 4th quarter of $2,066,592 was up from last year's 4th quarter net income of $1,515,035 with net income for the fiscal year of $6,287,358, up dramatically from last year's fiscal year net income of $2,239,423.

"Our FY23 4th quarter and full year sales finished well ahead of last year's levels with the full year sales of $40.2 million setting a new high record exceeding the prior record of $35.7 million set in FY16", said Tim Sopko, CEO.  He continued, "Year-on-year net income for both the 4th quarter and full year improved substantially with the full year net income of $6.3 million or 15.6% of sales also setting a new high record exceeding our prior record of $4.2 million or 11.8% of sales set in FY16."  He further commented, "The excellent performance of our team in the execution of our profitable growth strategies, resulted in a firm order backlog of $32.5 million as we enter FY24. This is a significant improvement over the prior year's backlog of $23.7 million, and establishes a new record for the company compared to the prior record of $25.2 million set at the start of FY16."  He further commented, "The favorable market diversity we enjoy continued with all three of our customer facing product groups; Aerospace/Defense, Structural and Industrial, improving year on year and hence, contributing to the overall profitable growth of our business."  He concluded, "As we enter FY24, we will continue to invest in our team, technologies and facilities which we expect will continue to support our profitable growth going forward."

Taylor Devices, Inc. is a 68-year-old company engaged in the design, development, manufacture & marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of vehicles, machinery, equipment & structures.  The company continues to target growth in the domestic Aerospace and Defense market as well as global Structural Construction and Industrial markets.

4th Quarter (3 months ended 05/31/23 & 5/31/22)

F/Y 23

F/Y 22

Sales

$    10,720,017

$     9,657,530

Net Earnings

$      2,066,592

$     1,515,035

Earnings per Share

$               0.59

$              0.43

Shares Outstanding

3,514,797

3,497,157

Fiscal Year

F/Y 23

F/Y 22

Sales

$    40,199,354

$   30,866,582

Net Earnings

$      6,287,358

$     2,239,423

Earnings per Share

$               1.79

$              0.64

Shares Outstanding

3,506,474

3,497,345

Taylor's website can be visited at:  www.taylordevices.com ; with company newsletters and other pertinent information at www.taylordevices.com/investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc.

Contact: 
Artie Regan
Regan & Associates, Inc.
(212) 587-3005 (phone)
(212) 587-3006 (fax)
[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Devices, Inc.

Also from this source

Taylor Devices, Inc. Announces Approval by International Code Council for New Method for Building Design Using Fluid Dampers

TAYLOR DEVICES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.