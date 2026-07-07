TAYLOR DEVICES TO EXHIBIT AT THE FARNBOROUGH INTERNATIONAL AIRSHOW FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE COMPANY'S HISTORY

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ SmallCap: "TAYD") announced today that it will exhibit at the Farnborough International Airshow, taking place July 20–24, 2026, in Farnborough, England. The appearance marks the company's first participation in one of the world's largest and most influential aerospace exhibitions.

Held every two years, the Farnborough International Airshow attracts more than 1,400 exhibitors and approximately 100,000 attendees from across the global aerospace, defense, and aviation industries. The event serves as a premier venue for showcasing the latest commercial and military aircraft, emerging technologies, and aerospace innovations.

At the exhibition, Taylor Devices will highlight its comprehensive landing gear capabilities, including its proprietary zero-maintenance shock absorber technology. Featured at the company's exhibit will be a full-scale nose landing gear assembly that was designed, manufactured, assembled, and tested in fewer than four months at Taylor Devices' recently completed Development Lab.

This accelerated development program demonstrates the company's ability to rapidly move from concept to production, providing customers with complete landing gear components and subsystems on significantly compressed development schedules while maintaining rigorous performance and quality standards.

"This is an incredible opportunity for Taylor Devices and one of the most ambitious exhibits we have put together in our 70-year history," said Tim Sopko, CEO. "Being able to connect with industry leaders and customers, showcasing our innovative technology, on this scale is something our team is very excited about."

Taylor Devices Inc.'s exhibit will be located in Hall 4, Booth #41512. If you would like to meet with our team, please use this link to request a meeting: https://www.taylordevices.com/farnborough-2026/

Taylor's website can be visited at: www.taylordevices.com; with company and other pertinent information at www.taylordevices.com/investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc.

Contact: Artie Regan





Regan & Associates, Inc.

(212) 587-3005 (phone)

(212) 587-3006 (fax)

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Devices, Inc.