TAYLOR FARMS ACQUIRES NATURES WAY FOODS

SALINAS, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Farms today announced the acquisition of Natures Way Foods, one of the United Kingdom's leading fresh prepared food manufacturers. Based in Chichester, England, Natures Way Foods employs 1,300 people and specializes in the supply of fresh, convenient food supporting retail and foodservice customers.

Taylor Farms and Natures Way Foods will collaborate to share best practices rooted in their shared commitment to great quality, innovation, food safety, and sustainability. Together, they will accelerate growth and introduce new fresh and healthy products that align with consumer trends. Current employees, executives, and management teams will remain at the company.

"At Taylor Farms, our mission has always been to deliver fresh, healthy, and delicious foods that enhance the well-being and quality of our consumers' lives—and that mission extends beyond North America," said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms. "We're excited to partner with Natures Way Foods and expand our global footprint, continuing to provide nutritious, high-quality products around the world."

"This is an exciting time for us all at Natures Way Foods," said Colin Smith, CEO of Natures Way Foods. "To be joining forces with the globally respected producer Taylor Fresh Foods is testament to our team's exceptional work. Our commitment to delivering exceptional fresh food products for our valued customers remains at the centre of everything we do. We are known for strong relationships, and for Quality, Service and Value. Being part of the Taylor Fresh Foods family will enable us to further invest, innovate and share best practice to continue to deliver for our customers."

ABOUT TAYLOR FARMS

Taylor Farms is a leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods, with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and most recently, production facilities in Western Europe and the United Kingdom. The company is grounded in a commitment to quality, innovation, food safety, assured supply and sustainability. Taylor Farms is family-owned and based in Salinas, California, known as "The Salad Bowl of the World."

ABOUT NATURES WAY FOODS

Chichester, England based, Natures Way Foods is a well-known provider in the UKs growing freshly prepared salads, coleslaw and potato salad sectors, employing 1,300. Founded in 1994, by brothers Robert and David Langmead, by 1999 Natures Way Foods was ranked the fastest growing company in the UK by The Sunday Times and by 2022 became a leading supplier in bagged salads, potato salad and coleslaw. Natures Way Foods is now a supplier to many of the UK's major supermarket retailers and out of home customers.

