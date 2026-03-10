TAYLOR FARMS LAUNCHES NEW PROTEIN-FORWARD PRODUCT LINE

Groundbreaking platform meets the growing demand for protein and fresh produce

SALINAS, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Farms has introduced a new product platform designed to meet the increase in high protein lifestyles. As North America's leading producer of ready to eat salads and healthy fresh foods, the new line combines fresh vegetables with protein packed dressings, dips, and toppings.

The new protein-forward platform from Taylor Farms introduces 11 products designed to meet the growing demand for protein and fresh produce.

"Consumers want more than just fresh — they want functional," said Bryan Jaynes, Senior Vice President of Product. "As nearly everyone is increasing their protein intake these days, this new product line combines the power of protein and fresh produce to help more people achieve their nutrition goals."

"To provide salad and snack lovers with more protein, we created a first-of-its-kind platform to provide protein in snacks, salad kits, and bowls," said Charis Neves, Vice President of Product and Innovation. "We added whey protein to the dressings and dips, increased the amount of cheese, and included protein in the crunchy toppings."

The new Taylor Farms protein-forward platform includes 11 products now available nationwide, with additional items expected to launch in the coming months. The line is supported by a national marketing campaign across social media, e-commerce, consumer advertising and in-store promotions. Product images may be found here.

Protein Chopped Salad Kits:

Taylor Farms protein salads include ingredients such as whole wheat or chickpea flour in croutons and chips, whey protein in dressings, and protein forward greens such as kale and spinach. Cheeses naturally higher in protein including parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar provide added protein, flavor, and texture in every bite.

Protein Caesar Chopped Salad Kit – includes 21 grams of protein; chopped romaine lettuce, whey protein wholegrain crouton crumble, cheese, with whey protein Caesar dressing.

Protein Southwest Chopped Salad Kit – includes 20 grams of protein; chopped romaine lettuce, kale, red cabbage, carrots, chickpea tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, with whey protein southwest ranch dressing.

Protein Green Goddess Chopped Salad Kit – includes 21 grams of protein; shredded spinach, green cabbage, kale, green onion, whey protein whole grain crouton crumbles, mozzarella cheese, with whey protein green goddess ranch dressing.

Protein Caesar Mini Chopped Salad Kit – includes 10 grams of protein; romaine lettuce, protein crouton crumbles, shredded parmesan cheese with whey protein Caesar dressing.

Protein Southwest Mini Chopped Salad Kit – includes 10 grams of protein; romaine lettuce, pepitas, kale, chickpea tortilla chips, red cabbage, carrot, grated cotija with whey protein southwest ranch dressing.

Protein Salad Bowls:

Protein Caesar Salad Bowl – includes 20 grams of protein; romaine lettuce, grilled seasoned white meat chicken, shredded parmesan, whey protein wholegrain crouton crumble with whey protein Caesar dressing.

Protein Southwest Salad Bowl – includes 23 grams of protein; romaine, carrot, red cabbage, chicken, queso fresco cheese, black beans, corn, chickpea chips with whey protein southwest dressing.

Protein Green Goddess Pasta Salad Bowl – includes 23 grams of protein; baby spinach, cooked protein pasta, grilled seasoned white meat chicken, shredded mozzarella, grape tomatoes with protein green goddess ranch dressing.

Protein Power Snacks:

Taylor Farms powerhouse snacks combine broccoli, carrots, cheese, nuts, seeds and protein packed trail mix with creamy whey protein dips.

Protein Almonds & Cheese Power Snack – includes 17 grams of protein; baby carrots, broccoli, cheddar cheese, almonds with whey protein green goddess ranch dip.

Protein Trail Mix & Veggies Power Snack – includes 16 grams of protein; baby carrots, broccoli, power trail mix with whey protein southwest ranch dip.

Protein Cheesy Southwest Power Snack – includes 13 grams of protein; carrot chips, broccoli, pepper jack cheese with whey protein southwest ranch dip.

ABOUT TAYLOR FARMS

Taylor Farms is the leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods, with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Western Europe. The company is grounded in a commitment to quality, innovation, food safety, assured supply and sustainability. Taylor Farms is family-owned and based in Salinas, California, known as "The Salad Bowl of the World." For additional information, delicious recipes, and more, please visit www.taylorfarms.com and follow Taylor Farms on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

