Taylor Farms Announces Investment with Pure Green Farms

SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Farms enters the greenhouse growing market with an investment in Pure Green Farms. This expansion into greenhouse grown fresh offerings will complement Taylor Farms' existing 122,200 crop acre field grown program and 16 salad producing facilities across North America.

"We're excited to venture into the industry of indoor growing with this investment," said Bruce Taylor, Founder and CEO, Taylor Farms. "Our customer partners have asked for a national solution and this is our first step."

Pure Green Farms' already established facility located in South Bend, Indiana, is a climate-controlled environment equipped with high-tech machinery that grows, packs and ships leafy greens year-round. Pure Green Farms' first harvest was in March 2020 and operates on a site that can potentially expand up to 300 acres. This operation produces the most popular and great tasting greenhouse leafy green varieties in the most efficient automated greenhouse system.

"We are thrilled to work alongside an industry leading company like Taylor Farms," said Joe McGuire, CEO Pure Green Farms. "We know this is just the beginning of a fantastic relationship with Taylor Farms and we're looking forward to continuing to address the increasing demand for local product offerings."

ABOUT TAYLOR FARMS

Taylor Farms is the leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in "The Salad Bowl of the World" Salinas, California. www.taylorfarms.com

ABOUT PURE GREEN FARMS

Pure Green Farms grows, packs and ships leafy greens hands-free in the Midwest. Their purpose is to grow responsible fresh produce through innovative farming. Located in South Bend, Indiana, the farm uses environmentally friendly practices to grow their greens through its high-tech, climate-controlled space. Pure Green Farms' vision is to reimagine the way of farming with their innovative technology to provide fresh, high quality produce consumers can trust. www.enjoypuregreen.com

