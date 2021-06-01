Taylor Farms recognized with Supplier of the Year for Service and Partnership from Whole Foods Market

SALINAS, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Farms has been recognized by Whole Foods Market as a winner of the grocer's ninth-annual Supplier Awards, taking home the honor of Supplier of the Year for Service and Partnership. The Whole Foods Market Supplier Awards distinguish 42 companies that raised the bar in 2020, including local, regional and national brands across all product categories.

"We are honored to be recognized for this award and grateful to work with Whole Foods Market," said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms. "We look forward to continuing to provide American families with fresh and healthy foods. There are so many individuals involved in getting delicious and nourishing foods from the fields to the dinner table – from the farm workers, operations teams, store employees, and everyone in between – and we are very appreciative for the integral team at Whole Foods Market. We look forward to our continued relationship to bring healthy foods to kitchens across America."

"Taylor Farms has been an exemplary supplier and Whole Foods Market is proud to recognize them with a Supplier Award for Service and Partnership," said Eric Cusimano, Principal Buyer at Whole Foods Market. "Their communication, product availability and product development have raised the bar in 2020."

Awards and recipients for 2020:

Supplier of the Year

Supplier of the Year is awarded to Whole Foods Market suppliers who rise to the top in overall excellence.

Global winners: Kvaroy Arctic (Perishables Supplier of the Year), FOODMatch (Culinary Supplier of the Year), Solely (Center Store Supplier of the Year)

Regional winners: Rainforest Distribution (Mid-Atlantic), NAPI (Navajo Agricultural Products Industry)/Navajo Pride Organics (Rocky Mountain), Spinster Sisters Co (Rocky Mountain), Nana Joes Granola (Northern California), Adams Ranch (Florida), Iggy's Bread of the World (North Atlantic), Mill-King Market & Creamery (Southwest), Sacred Serve (Midwest), Big Spoon Roasters (South), Island Spring Organics (Pacific Northwest), IWON Organics (Southern Pacific), Bread Alone Bakery (Northeast), The Gluten Free Bakery (United Kingdom)

Special Recognition is awarded to suppliers that go above and beyond in helping Whole Foods Market grow and drive business as well as inspire and delight customers.

Global winners: Great Range Bison, Mastronardi, Diageo, Pact Apparel, Pastry Star, Kettle Cuisine, Agritalia

Awarded only to new global suppliers in 2020, Rookie of the Year is presented to new global suppliers who provide products to three or more Whole Foods Market regions with strong overall performance and execution.

Global winners: Milk Bar, Greenbar Distillery, Yonges Island Fish Company

Quality and Innovation

Suppliers that help us advance Whole Foods Market standards and take an actionable part in moving the industry forward are recognized with Raising the Bar for Quality awards. This year's recipients have displayed innovative manufacturing or agricultural techniques.

Global winners: LaBelle Patrimoine Heritage Chickens, Alaska Glacier Seafoods, Sun Pacific, Bianco DiNapoli, New Yorker Bagels, MegaFood

The recognition of Outstanding Innovation is awarded to suppliers leading disruptive innovation, positioned boldly at the forefront of industry trends.

Global winner: Primal Kitchen

Supply Chain Support recognizes suppliers that find creative solutions to logistical challenges and prioritize Whole Foods Market's customer demand.

Global winners: Rao's, Applegate Farms, Emmi Roth

Purpose and Core Values

Environmental Stewardship is awarded to suppliers who have established environmentally conscious business methods and models, such as reducing carbon footprint and incorporating ecofriendly packaging.

Global winner: GoMacro

Brands aligned with Whole Foods Market's core value to care for our communities receive the Purpose Driven Empowerment recognition.

Global winners: Bloomia, Subject to Change Wine Co., Tony's Chocolonely

Suppliers that are awarded the Regenerative Agriculture Commitment award are committed to holistic farming and grazing management practices that improve soil, enhance biodiversity and increase carbon capture.

Global winners: Atkins Ranch, Alexandre Family Farms

Key suppliers who support and share Whole Foods Market business initiatives and win-win-win outcomes are awarded the Service and Partnership recognition.

Global winner: Taylor Farms

Taylor Farms is a leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in "The Salad Bowl of the World" Salinas, California. www.taylorfarms.com

