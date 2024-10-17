Taylor Grant (Park-Equities) completes sale of 119-unit Cincinnati suburb "My Town" hotel

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday Park-Equities announced the sale of "My Town" hotel located in Florence, KY, a suburb of metro Cincinnati. This is Park-Equities 7th sale in the last three years within just the extended stay hotel space.

"This was a fantastic deal for both my buyer and seller. I was able to provide an offer at 4x gross revenue as the property has specific features my buyer seeks for their private brand. All 119 units possess the full kitchen making it ideal for longer stays."

Park-Equities is currently active with further extended stay and hotel to multi-family conversion opportunities. Along with an off-market, family owned, and well noted luxury hotel in the mid-west. Please reach out to [email protected] if interested and well-capitalized.

The transaction was done in conjunction with Kentucky state broker JDS Real Estate Services, Inc.

About Park-Equities:

Park-Equities is a full-service real estate investment advisory with focus on the hospitality and multi-family markets. The firm is a subsidiary of California Park Brokerage Inc. and together have completed transactions in volume of over 1B.

SOURCE Park-Equities