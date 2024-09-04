Taylor Morrison Announces Opening of Two Gwinnett County Communities

National homebuilder expanding in prime location with single-family homes and townhomes

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison is announcing the opening of two new Gwinnett County communities, Bennett Farm and Henson Square.

"We are thrilled to expand Taylor Morrison's footprint along with our trusted brand and elevated customer experience in the highly sought-after Gwinnett County area," said Atlanta Division President Jaime Pou. "Bennett Farm and Henson Square offer residents a range of options with single-family homes and townhomes in a prime location."

Bennett Farm features 99 contemporary single-family two-story homes with outstanding amenities and stylish designs. Home shoppers can choose from five unique floor plans offering open-concept designs, first-floor guest suites, generous primary suites, and a variety of options and upgrades. With homes starting from the high-$400s, floor plans offer 4–5 bedrooms, 2.5–4.5 baths, 2-car garages and range from 2,498–3,504 sq. ft. Planned amenities include a National Wildlife Federation certified monarch butterfly garden and Nature Play Space™, pickleball courts, pool and cabana. Bennett Farm is conveniently located right off Loganville Highway near major traffic routes, recreation and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy access to the desirable Gwinnett County School District.

Recently opened Henson Square features 77 modern, 3-story townhomes adjacent to Rhodes-Jordan Park and just minutes from downtown Lawrenceville, offering the perfect blend of luxury and easy urban living. These stunning townhomes start from the low-$400s and include two new floor plans ranging from 2,347–2,359 sq. ft. with open-concept living, 3-4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, attached 2-car garages, second-story decks and an array of options and upgrades. Henson Square is the perfect hub for excitement, adventure and quick commutes with easy access to GA-20, outdoor recreation, bars and restaurants.

Taylor Morrison's Atlanta division has opened six communities in 2024 and has plans to open three additional through the end of the year, including Chandler Run in Tucker, Somerset at Veterans Memorial in Mableton and Auburn Glen in Dacula. For more information and sales details, please visit taylormorrison.com.

