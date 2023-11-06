Taylor Morrison Celebrated in U.S. News & World Report's Inaugural Best Companies to Work For List

News provided by

Taylor Morrison

06 Nov, 2023, 07:03 ET

National homebuilder recognized for employee wellbeing and career satisfaction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) one of the Best Companies to Work For in its inaugural list.

Taylor Morrison was ranked among 349 companies spanning 20 industries on factors contributing to job seekers' decision-making when choosing a workplace that best meets their needs. In addition to being named one of the Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report, nearly half of Taylor Morrison's divisions across the country have also been recognized as top places to work in local news publications' annual rankings. Furthermore, 92 percent of current team members report they are proud to work for Taylor Morrison.  

"When team members feel like they're part of something meaningful, they're more likely to love what they do and the company they're working for," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "It's our job as an employer of choice to deliver just that. This award is a testament to the team members who make up Taylor Morrison, and who I believe are among the brightest talent in the industry."

U.S. News & World Report is well known as a source of unbiased ratings and rankings that help consumers make important decisions. The new recognitions expand on the general 2023-2024 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list by looking at how companies measure up to the expectations of their employees and the standing of their competitors within their respective industries. The rankings take into account quality of pay, work-life balance, and opportunities for professional development and advancement by industry.

"The 2024 list recognizes companies that scored highest on a variety of metrics that contribute to a positive work environment and day-to-day employee experience in their respective industries," said U.S. News Managing Editor of Money Susannah Snider.

Taylor Morrison also holds several additional national accolades, including America's Most Responsible Companies list and America's Greenest Companies list by Newsweek, the highest homebuilder ranking on Wall Street Journal's 2022 Management Top 250, inclusion on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the last five years, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for the last eight years, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For lists, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and ranked in the top 20 percent of their industry. For more information, visit Best Companies to Work For by Industry.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

CONTACT: Erin Kristick
(480) 840-8108
[email protected]  

SOURCE Taylor Morrison

News Releases in Similar Topics

