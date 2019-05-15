Taylor Morrison Debuts All Single-Story Community in Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), a leading national homebuilder and developer, will host a model Grand Opening celebration at Milestone in Elk Grove on Saturday, May 18, from 12 to 4 p.m. An all single-story community, Milestone will officially debut all four models during the Grand Opening which will feature a fun kickoff to summer theme with classic barbecued favorites, s'mores and outdoor activities. In addition to finding the perfect new home, shoppers can also find a new furry family member—learn about pet adoption from the Sacramento SPCA and meet some four-legged friends looking for their forever homes.

Milestone is hosting a model Grand Opening event on Saturday, May 18 in Elk Grove. See how these new, all single-story homes were brought to life featuring the latest designer-decorated finishes and unique pet amenities.

"Milestone has been built for every stage of life—whether it's your first home, last home or somewhere in between, your Milestone home will grow with you every step of the way," says Tim Hearl, Sacramento division area sales manager for Taylor Morrison. "Visit us during the Grand Opening and discover a unique, single-story living opportunity that you won't find anywhere else."

Priced from the mid $400,000s, Milestone offers four single story floorplans thoughtfully designed for maximum efficiency. The homes range from 1,827 to 2,342 sq. ft. with flexible room options that allow buyers to select as few as two bedrooms and up to five. All homes include centrally located laundry rooms with plenty of storage space for easy organization and two-car garages with extra room to add a work bench or store hobbies. Privately positioned at the back of the home, the sophisticated owner's suites feature spacious baths with dual sinks, generous walk-in closets and optional barn door entry for added privacy.

Milestone homes go the extra mile and feature 2"x6" exterior framing for added energy efficiency, tankless water heaters, ring® doorbells, separate cooktop and oven appliances, spacious laundry rooms and more. "These models also showcase some of the latest design trends including stained and painted cabinetry, unique flex rooms and studies, upgraded tech packages, craftsman-style finishes, and stunning owner's suites," added Hearl. "And, as a proud partner of the Sacramento SPCA and passionate pet owners ourselves, our homes always showcase some unique pet friendly features."

While the homes have been designed to maximize privacy, Milestone features connectivity throughout the community and area with nearby walking trails and local parks within easy walking distance including Derr-Okamoto Park. Milestone is ideally located near downtown Elk Grove's boutique shops and restaurants, schools, Elk Grove Regional Park with ball fields, swim center and dog park, and offers easy access to Grant Line Rd and Hwy 99.

For more information on these new communities or to learn more about the Grand Opening event, please contact Milestone community sales manager at (916) 526-0811 or visit TMMilestone.com. To visit the community, take Hwy 99 south and exit at Grant Line Rd; turn left on Grand Line Rd; turn left on Waterman Rd; and then turn right on Wayne Heintz St. The Milestone sales center is located near the corner of Waterman Rd & Charolais Way at 9261 Wayne Heintz St, Elk Grove, CA 95624. To receive the latest news about Folsom Ranch or any Taylor Morrison Sacramento community, visit TaylorMorrison.com or Facebook.com/TaylorMorrisonSacramento/.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., we operate under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. We serve a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55 plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and distinctive detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence. For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.

Media Contact: Leslie Kilmer

Taylor Morrison

lkilmer@taylormorrison.com

(916) 246-1831

SOURCE Taylor Morrison

