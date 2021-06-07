Taylor Morrison Debuts on Fortune 500 List at No. 452

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a multi-year journey of strategic growth, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder, has earned a coveted spot on the Fortune 500. Taylor Morrison climbed 115 spots from its 2020 position to No. 452 and is one of 39 newcomers to this year's list.

"It brings me immense pride to see Taylor Morrison join the ranks of the Fortune 500 for the first time in company history," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer, one of 41 female CEOs leading Fortune 500 businesses. "This past year was remarkably transformative as our team flourished even during the most challenging of times. Taylor Morrison's inclusion in the Fortune 500 is a true testament to the team's strength and resilience, the company's uncompromising commitment to its customers, and our strategic year-over-year growth within the homebuilding industry."

Taylor Morrison's debut on the Fortune 500 represents the culmination of a multi-year strategy to build a best-in-class organization focused on maximizing shareholder value while creating a reputation of quality construction and holdings, with an unparalleled customer experience. The company's growth story began in 2013, when their IPO represented the largest in homebuilding history. Since then, Taylor Morrison has made six acquisition deals within seven years, most recently being the 2020 acquisition of William Lyon Homes, which created the nation's fifth largest homebuilder. Each acquisition has contributed to smart, meaningful growth as the homebuilder expanded its presence and entered several new markets.

While the past 15 months brought much uncertainty with the pandemic, Taylor Morrison continued to advance and saw many milestones including entry into the build-to-rent market through an exclusive partnership with Christopher Todd Communities, the launch of TMLiveWell™ as a new standard healthy home offering and an expanded range of innovative digital tools to better serve customers in a remote world. Taylor Morrison was also recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research for the sixth consecutive year, ranked No. 3 among top homebuilders on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list, and included for the third time as the only homebuilder in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index. In addition, Palmer was recognized for her passion for public service with the 2021 Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award in the Big Builder category.

Fortune 500 companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years as well as factors such as profits, employees, and return to investors, among others. For more on methodology and the full list of rankings, visit www.fortune.com/fortune500.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years running (2016-2021). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, we serve consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Our unwavering pledge to sustainability, our communities and our team—outlined in the 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come.

