Taylor Morrison Opens One of The Final New Build Communities in the Arvada Market

National homebuilder offering spacious single-family homes in the Trailstone community

DENVER, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, today announced the opening of its Trailstone community in Arvada. The new Arvada community, including the Town Collection, City Collection and Destination Collection will feature six model homes, and will offer 670 lots and five total product lines when complete. Trailstone will serve as one of the last opportunities to purchase a new build home in the Arvada market off Candelas Parkway. The two remaining product lines, Trailstone Townhomes and Trailstone Discovery Collection of single-family villas will be available later this year.

"At Trailstone, residents will experience a blend of scenic tranquility and luxury in the heart of Arvada, complete with expansive views of the Rocky Mountains, Downtown Denver, Welton Reservoir, and Arvada's surrounding cities." said Taylor Morrison Denver Division President Ricarda Dietsch. "We're thrilled to offer one of the very last new build opportunities in Arvada, and Trailstone is the perfect community to provide families with beautiful homes and an elevated customer experience from contract to close."

The Trailstone Destination Collection will offer spacious single-family homes ranging from approximately 2,406 to 3,794 square feet with up to 7 bedrooms, one and two-story floor plans, 2.5- to 6-baths and 3-car garages, plus multi-generational living homes. The Trailstone City Collection will include single-family homes with basements ranging from approximately 2,061 to 2,975 square feet with up to 6 bedrooms, one and two-story floor plans, 2.5- to 5-baths and 2- to 3-car garages. The Trailstone Town Collection will feature spacious single-family homes ranging from approximately 1,661 to 2,823 square feet with up to 6 bedrooms, one and two-story floor plans, 2- to 3-baths and 2-car garages.

Trailstone is conveniently located between Denver and Boulder, where residents will enjoy sweeping views of the Rocky Mountains, Downtown Denver, Arvada and its surrounding cities, and Standley Lake/Welton Reservoir. Residents will also have easy access to nearby highways/Interstates: Hwy 93 and Hwy 72, plus I-76, I-70, and I-25, as well as the Interlocken Business Center, Denver Technology Center, and Central Business District. The Trailstone community will also feature an abundance of amenities, including multiple parks, trails, dedicated open spaces, and a planned recreational center.

The Trailstone Town Collection will offer Canvas collections, which takes the guesswork out of interior design by allowing home-shoppers to choose from curated collections that fit their personal taste, hand-selected by design professionals. Trailstone Destination and City Collection residents can opt for the Taylor Morrison Design Studio, which offers a team of expert consultants and an extensive selection of stylish products that reflect unique lifestyles and distinctive tastes.

Taylor Morrison is committed to creating sustainable communities and has an exclusive partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), the nation's largest conservation organization. Together, they are restoring and protecting wildlife habitat in communities nationwide, resulting in hundreds of Certified Wildlife Habitats® and Nature Play Spaces™. The Trailstone community will uphold this important standard by preserving the area's natural habitat and featuring a certified pollinator garden.

Students in the community will attend schools in the highly esteemed Jefferson County School District, including Meiklejohn Elementary School, Wayne Carle Middle School, and Ralston Valley High School.

"We're thrilled to introduce three stunning collections in such a short period of time and provide an extraordinary new build homebuying experience in Arvada," added Dietsch.

To learn more about Trailstone or other Denver communities, please visit New Construction Homes for Sale in Arvada, Denver, CO - Taylor Morrison

