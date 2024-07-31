Taylor Morrison Details Commitment to Corporate Responsibility in Sixth Annual Sustainability and Belonging Report

National homebuilder's latest report provides greater transparency into company operations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison today published its sixth annual report on corporate sustainability, now called the Sustainability and Belonging Report, highlighting the company's commitment to corporate responsibility through sustainable business practices, an inclusive culture and work environment, and operational transparency for all stakeholders. As Taylor Morrison expands upon its reporting each year, this latest report provides greater insight and transparency into how the homebuilder is driving meaningful change and further integrating sustainability into its operations.

In partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), Taylor Morrison connects its homeowners to nature through the construction of Nature Play Spaces™, which are made up of natural materials in lieu of traditional playground equipment.

To view Taylor Morrison's Sustainability and Belonging report, visit: https://investors.taylormorrison.com/sustainability/default.aspx

"In our sixth year detailing Taylor Morrison's corporate responsibility initiatives, we've realized that Sustainability and Belonging fully capture the ideals we hold dear as a business and resonate with our guiding principles, reflecting this report's new name," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "We remain steadfast that operating sustainably, building belonging and holding ourselves accountable is core to who we are as a homebuilder and we are always mindful of our enduring role in creating communities that leave lasting impressions."­

Key milestones within the Sustainability and Belonging Report showcasing Taylor Morrison's transformative corporate responsibility journey include:

A more robust assessment of the Company's carbon footprint, spanning additional emissions categories to provide a more complete inventory of Taylor Morrison's scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions.

scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions. A 10 percent improvement in Taylor Morrison's average Home Energy Rating System (HERS®) score since 2020, reflecting progress in increasing energy efficiency and reducing operational greenhouse gas emissions of Taylor Morrison's homes. Taylor Morrison reported an average home score of 57, compared to 100 for a typical home built to 2006 energy efficiency standards.

average Home Energy Rating System (HERS®) score since 2020, reflecting progress in increasing energy efficiency and reducing operational greenhouse gas emissions of homes. reported an average home score of 57, compared to 100 for a typical home built to 2006 energy efficiency standards. Continued focus on protecting biodiversity and wildlife in communities while educating homeowners on conservation efforts through an exclusive partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF). Since 2019, Taylor Morrison has installed 100 certified monarch butterfly gardens and protected nearly 9,000 acres of Certified Wildlife Habitat®.

has installed 100 certified monarch butterfly gardens and protected nearly 9,000 acres of Certified Wildlife Habitat®. Enhanced tools to make purchasing a Taylor Morrison home more accessible for the Company's increasingly diverse customer base, including a new language services platform, pricing transparency on the digital home reservation system and floor plans with inclusive design principles, such as Vatsu Shastra or Feng Shui.

home more accessible for the Company's increasingly diverse customer base, including a new language services platform, pricing transparency on the digital home reservation system and floor plans with inclusive design principles, such as Vatsu Shastra or Feng Shui. Developing a greater culture of belonging by promoting teamwork, civility and respect with subcommittees and employee leadership in each division.

Continued leadership in gender diversity across all areas of business. In a traditionally male-dominated industry, Taylor Morrison boasts an equal male-to-female ratio on its board of directors, the highest in the industry, and an overall workforce comprised of 44 percent women, four times the construction industry average of 11 percent according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Taylor Morrison's disclosures align with the material topics highlighted by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Taylor Morrison also holds several national accolades for its commitment to sustainability, including Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies since 2022 and America's Greenest Companies since 2023.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2024, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT: Erin Kristick

(480) 840-8108

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison