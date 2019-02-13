Taylor Morrison Extends and Increases Stock Repurchase Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the amount available for repurchases under its stock repurchase program by up to $100 million of the Company's Class A Common Stock. Repurchases of the Company's Class A Common Stock under the program will occur from time to time in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other transactions through Dec. 31, 2019.

"We're in a position to make this significant investment due to the strength of our balance sheet and the confidence we have in our business strategy and it is another example of our commitment to drive shareholder value through our capital allocation philosophy," said Sheryl Palmer, chairman and CEO of Taylor Morrison.

Future repurchases under the share repurchase program are subject to prevailing market conditions and other considerations, including the Company's liquidity, the terms of its debt instruments, planned land investment and development spending, acquisition and other investment opportunities and ongoing capital requirements.

The Company has a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan to purchase shares as part of the Company's stock repurchase program and had begun making purchases under the trading plan.

