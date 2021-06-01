Taylor Morrison Extends and Increases Stock Repurchase Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the amount available for repurchases under its stock repurchase program by up to $250 million of the Company's Common Stock. Repurchases of the Company's Common Stock under the program will occur from time to time in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other transactions through December 31, 2022.

"The increase in our share repurchase authorization is a reflection of our commitment to creating long-term value through strategic capital allocation," said Chief Financial Officer Dave Cone. "Our strong outlook for operating cash flow has equipped us with flexibility to continue to invest in our business, drive further balance sheet deleveraging and return excess capital to shareholders via share repurchases."

Since 2015, the Company has repurchased a total of approximately 37 million shares for $735 million, representing 31 percent of its shares outstanding.

Future repurchases under the stock repurchase program are subject to prevailing market conditions and other considerations, including the Company's liquidity, the terms of its debt instruments, planned land investment and development spending, acquisition and other investment opportunities and ongoing capital requirements.

