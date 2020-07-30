Taylor Morrison Helps Customers 'Live Well' with New Standard Healthy Home Features

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy homes of the future are here as Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer, today unveiled TM LiveWell as its new standard offering for all new construction, yet to be built homes sold beginning Aug. 1. Inspired by home shoppers' input amidst COVID-19, the builder is the first to offer consumers healthy home features at no additional cost with TM LiveWell's in-home products for safer and cleaner living.

"Consumers are consciously aware of the health benefits and perceived risks in virtually every environment they're entering today—stores, schools, planes—so naturally they're just as tuned in to the health of their homes," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "As a builder we often say we stand for progress, and through TM LiveWell, we hope to set the standard for what customers deserve in this day and age from their place of sanctuary. Our focus on cleaner air and water and less exposure to chemicals is only the beginning."

According to Taylor Morrison's latest survey, more than one-third of home shoppers said they seek to purchase a new home rather than a resale for better in-home health and wellness features. The survey also revealed strong interest among today's younger demographic with nearly 40 percent of millennial and 35 percent of the Gen X home shoppers indicating they desire health and wellness features in a new home.

This 'bias for new' holds true across the industry, according to Meyers Research, which provides leading housing market data and trends for real estate development and new home construction.

"As we adapt to COVID-19 and the uncertainty it brings to our lives and economy, one thing is certain: 'healthy' is the new focus for the spaces in which we live, work and play," said Meyers Research Senior Managing Principal Tim Sullivan. "Our national consumer research shows that home shoppers are looking first and foremost for air quality, clean water and antibacterial surfaces."

All Taylor Morrison new construction homes sold as of Aug. 1 will include the TM LiveWell base package. Homebuyers will also soon have the option to select additional healthy products in Taylor Morrison's design studios. Among the standard products are:

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for five years running (2016-2020). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, we serve consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Our unwavering pledge to sustainability, our communities and our team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come.

CONTACT: Alice Giedraitis

(480) 840-8137

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison

Related Links

www.taylormorrison.com

