Taylor Morrison Home Funding Named 2023 Top Workplace by Orlando Sentinel

Organization claims No. 1 spot, recognized with award for seven consecutive years

MAITLAND, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Taylor Morrison Home Funding (TMHF) was recognized as a Top Workplace by Orlando Sentinel, claiming the No. 1 spot for 2023 among midsize businesses.

"Being distinguished as a Top Workplace brings me immeasurable pride and is a direct reflection of our people-first philosophy," said Taylor Morrison Home Funding President Tawn Kelley. "The significance of this honor lies in the special culture of family we've built and the recognition from our passionate and dedicated team members who make up Financial Services."

TMHF is the affiliated lender for national homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison. Since its founding in 2001, the company has grown from three to nearly 300 team members while maintaining its small company feel and culture of family. TMHF provides sound loan products, proper education and innovative tools that ease the traditionally cumbersome mortgage process. Throughout the building process, the TMHF team supports homebuyers with ongoing communication and guidance to ensure a seamless journey that enhances the customer experience.

Built on a culture of giving back, TMHF team members are fueled by a sense of purpose to make a positive impact both on customers' lives and within the local community. The TMHF team has focused its charitable efforts on a variety of causes, primarily the crisis of homelessness with its support of One Heart for Women and Children and the Coalition for the Homeless. TMHF also supports MBA Open Doors Foundation, which provides mortgage and rental payment assistance grants to individuals caring for a critically ill or injured child; hosts drives for organizations including Seniors First, HomeAid and Kids House of Seminole; and participates in community walks for Pet Alliance and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and Lupus.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

The Orlando Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT:

Erin Kristick

(480) 840-8108

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison