Taylor Morrison Home Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Green Dot to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) will replace Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Green Dot will replace William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, February 6. Taylor Morrison Home is acquiring William Lyon Homes in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Taylor Morrison Home operates as a public homebuilder. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Homebuilding Sub-Industry index.

Green Dot operates as a financial technology and bank holding company. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Consumer Finance Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – February 6, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Taylor Morrison Home Consumer Discretionary Homebuilding DELETED Green Dot Financials Consumer Finance

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – February 6, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Green Dot Financials Consumer Finance DELETED William Lyon Homes Consumer Discretionary Homebuilding

