Taylor Morrison is Paying Mortgages for Homeowners in Need this Holiday Season

America's Most Trusted® Homebuilder Partners with Las Vegas Staple Freed's Bakery to Create a DIY Gingerbread House Kit that Gives Back



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) is helping to save homeowners from foreclosure this holiday season with the creation of the Build Joy Gingerbread House Kit—a gift that gives back. Taylor Morrison partnered with beloved Las Vegas shop Freed's Bakery, known for its custom creations, to craft the limited-edition do-it-yourself (DIY) gingerbread house kit and will donate money for every kit sold to help homeowners in need make their mortgage payments.

More than 93,000 homeowners filed for foreclosure nationally in the first quarter of 2025, an 11 percent increase from the previous quarter in 20241. Additional research suggests this spike in filings early in the year is often fueled by financial pressures that build up during the holiday season.

That's why, this year, Taylor Morrison is taking action. For every Build Joy Gingerbread House Kit purchased, the home builder will donate $1,000 to a third-party nonprofit partner providing mortgage assistance to homeowners in need, extending its mission of building joy far beyond its homes.

"The holidays are a reminder of the joy and celebrations that take place at home," said Sheryl Palmer, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Morrison. "But holidays can also bring added financial stresses for many, which is why we're turning something as nostalgic as decorating a gingerbread house into real, lasting support for families in need."

The Build Joy Gingerbread House kits are available for nationwide shipping (while supplies last) starting Nov. 5 and can be purchased at TMBuildJoy.com.

Each kit includes freshly baked gingerbread panels, icing, and festive candies for decorating, perfect for creating sweet holiday memories with family and friends.

"When the Taylor Morrison team approached us for this collaboration, we were instantly excited," said Max Jacobson-Fried, owner of Freed's Bakery. "Building a gingerbread house around the holidays is such a comforting experience that truly makes people feel at home and we're thrilled that the Build Joy Gingerbread House kits will not only provide people with that feeling but lets them be part of helping others keep their homes."

Established in 2017, Taylor Morrison's annual Build Joy program brings its team members' holiday-inspired philanthropic initiatives to life. Throughout the nine years of the program Taylor Morrison has donated approximately $260,000 to help bring over 100 philanthropic goals to fruition.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2025, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

About Freed's Bakery

A Las Vegas tradition for more than 65 years, Freed's Bakery has been crafting custom cakes, desserts, and sweet memories for generations of families. Voted "Best of Las Vegas" year after year, Freed's is known for its award-winning cakes, signature desserts, and commitment to spreading joy through every bite. Family-owned and rooted in the community, Freed's believes in giving back through partnerships that make a difference, one treat at a time.

1 ATTOM's Foreclosure Activity Report

