Taylor Morrison Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

News provided by

Taylor Morrison

12 Jul, 2023, 06:03 ET

National homebuilder recognized for corporate responsibility on list of 500 US companies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), has earned another accolade: a spot on Newsweek's 2023 America's Most Responsible Companies list. Taylor Morrison's debut onto the list of 500 U.S. companies was earned with top scores in corporate governance and social categories, which will be spotlighted in the release of the Company's fifth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report later this month.

"Our ESG principles are a true reflection of the values that define our company and the people that embody them," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "We are strongly committed to integrating our ESG priorities across all aspects of our business—from our responsible land investment, development and construction practices, to our people-first culture that champions diversity and inclusion, and a robust framework for oversight and accountability at all levels of our organization."

Since publishing its inaugural ESG Report in 2018, Taylor Morrison continues to strengthen its ESG strategy and transparency year over year while building a more sustainable future in each of its communities for its customers, shareholders and team members.

A bedrock of Taylor Morrison's commitment to creating sustainable communities lies in its exclusive partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), the nation's largest conservation organization. Together, they are restoring and protecting wildlife habitat in communities nationwide, resulting in hundreds of Certified Wildlife Habitats® and Nature Play Spaces™. To further advance its environmental stewardship, Taylor Morrison recently appointed its first Corporate Director of Sustainability.

While navigating a shifting economic landscape in 2022, Taylor Morrison never lost sight of its people-centric culture. The company captured the title of America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research for the eighth consecutive year and advanced its diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) strategy with a majority-diverse board of directors, a new Board Fellowship Program and the appointment of its first Director of DEIB and Talent Acquisition.

Developed in partnership with global research and data firm Statista, Newsweek's fourth annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies includes 500 of the U.S.'s largest public companies. Rankings focus on a holistic view of corporate responsibility encompassing all ESG pillars. 

In addition to being named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, Taylor Morrison has earned several additional accolades including the highest homebuilder ranking on Wall Street Journal's 2022 Management Top 250, inclusion on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for five years, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021. 

About Taylor Morrison
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.  

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT: Jaclyn Gettinger
(480) 376-0641
[email protected]  

SOURCE Taylor Morrison

Also from this source

Taylor Morrison Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

Hello Sunshine's The Home Edit Partners with Taylor Morrison on New Home, New Zones Video Series Designed to Make Moving Less Stressful

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.