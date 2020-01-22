Taylor Morrison Ranked No. 3 Among Top Homebuilders on FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies List

FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies is a ranking of the most respected and reputable companies. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

"There's something special about being recognized by other leaders in our industry, because it really validates the hard work and dedication our teams put into building the best homes and delivering an outstanding customer experience in the process," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison chairman and CEO. "Homebuilding is a competitive business but it's refreshing when we can take the time to recognize what others are doing well, because it elevates us all as an industry."

Taylor Morrison ranked in the top three in the areas of social responsibility, innovation, people management and product quality. The prestigious annual ranking, conducted by global management consulting firm Korn Ferry, surveyed 3,770 leaders and analysts from 680 companies in 30 countries across 52 industry sectors in areas including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness. For more information visit https://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as the 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona we operate under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes.

