Taylor Morrison Ranked One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

National homebuilder earned its top score in corporate responsibility for second consecutive year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) is being recognized for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices with inclusion on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The national homebuilder and land developer earned its top score in corporate governance and saw its highest score increase in the environmental category.

"As ESG principles become increasingly important to both organizations and consumers, Taylor Morrison is dedicated to not only being a good steward across all areas of business but also providing greater transparency into our operations," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "Our focus on strengthening our ESG strategy year-over-year and advancing our reporting practices continues to reinforce our trusted reputation."

Taylor Morrison will release its sixth annual ESG Report in the summer of 2024. In its most recent ESG Report released in July 2023, Taylor Morrison provided greater insight into its ESG strategy than ever before with expanded disclosures and more robust data. Key accomplishments included:

An initial assessment of Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas inventory, to be used as a benchmark to refine its carbon reduction strategy, as well as inaugural alignment with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

The appointment of the company's first Corporate Director of Sustainability.

Furthering its exclusive partnership with the National Wildlife Federation by promoting biodiversity in communities and safeguarding natural open spaces.

Advancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) commitments with the appointment of the homebuilder's first Director of DEIB and Talent Acquisition as well as expanded disclosure on the racial and ethnic makeup of its workforce.

The launch of a first-of-its-kind Board Fellowship Program to provide diverse business leaders with board experience and expand diversity on public company boards. Taylor Morrison's board of directors is more than 60 percent diverse in terms of gender and ethnicity.

A focus on designing homes with culturally diverse principles in mind to better serve an evolving consumer base.

The industry's first online reservation system that allows consumers to shop for and build a new home entirely online and see it come to life with an interactive visualizer, while an estimated purchase price and monthly mortgage payment populates with every selection.

Supporting a range of philanthropic initiatives including Build Joy, an annual charitable giving program that Taylor Morrison has donated $200,000 toward to bring nearly 100 philanthropic ideas to life, and $350,000 in donations to HomeAid America, a leading provider of housing and resources for the homeless.

Taylor Morrison is nearing completion of the first eight of 16 homes adjacent to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert, AZ, to house patients and their loved ones during the course of their treatment.

Created in partnership with global research and data firm Statista, Newsweek's fifth annual ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies includes 600 companies and focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all ESG pillars. The 2024 list is based on over 30 KPIs from the top 2,000 public U.S. companies and a public survey of 17,000 U.S. residents analyzing corporate responsibility performance.

Taylor Morrison has earned several additional national accolades, including America's Greenest Companies list by Newsweek, U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, inclusion on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the last five years, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for the last nine years, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

