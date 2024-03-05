Taylor Morrison Sees 185% Increase in Women in Construction Roles Since 2019

National homebuilder celebrates Women in Construction Week with team member stories and new workforce statistics

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the construction industry remains male-dominated, Taylor Morrison, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, is breaking barriers with an increasing number of women in its workforce. In honor of this year's Women in Construction Week, celebrated March 3–9, Taylor Morrison is highlighting women in construction roles to recognize their contributions while releasing new workforce statistics.

Taylor Morrison continues to see a growing number of women pursuing construction roles and experiencing immense career growth opportunities. As of March 2024, Taylor Morrison reported:

A 185 percent increase in women in construction roles over the last five years.

Women make up 44 percent of Taylor Morrison's overall workforce—four times the construction industry average of 11 percent according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Taylor Morrison's Chairman and CEO is a part of the 10 percent of women CEOs on the Fortune 500.

The company's board of directors boasts an equal male-to-female ratio, the highest in the industry.

"While women in construction roles could be seen as unconventional by the industry's historical standards, we are experiencing meaningful movement of women choosing a fulfilling career in construction at Taylor Morrison," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "Oftentimes people need to see themselves in key roles before going after something new, and Taylor Morrison is proof that people from all walks of life, experiences and perspectives can enjoy this rewarding career path."

Amber Reynolds began her construction career seemingly by fate after being assigned a position for a commercial real estate company from a temp agency, where she fell in love with the dynamic atmosphere the industry provides. Over her 25-year career, Reynolds has served as a starts coordinator, land coordinator and construction administration manager. Today, and as a division cadence manager, Reynolds leads weekly production meetings, enforces safety protocols, ensures the division is meeting its metrics, and supports the field team.

"The construction industry is fast-paced and inspiring," said Reynolds. "I love contributing to construction transformations and delivering beautiful homes with our team. I encourage women entering the construction field to always stand confident, ask questions and connect with a mentor."

Tampa-based Superintendent Brittany McConnell is the first Build-to-Rent Superintendent in Taylor Morrison's Florida markets. Inspired by the strong women leadership at Taylor Morrison, she found her way to Taylor Morrison in 2023 and is now building the very first Yardly built by Taylor Morrison community in Florida.

"I like being able to drive by my neighborhood and show my kids what I've built," said McConnell. "Before I got into construction, I didn't know any women in the industry. We're often put into a box, but women are far more capable in construction roles than what people might expect."

Hope MacRonald, Construction Project Supervisor in Charlotte, knew from a young age that she wanted to work in the construction industry and has childhood memories of her building tree houses, forts and barns. MacRonald has since achieved those dreams and joined Taylor Morrison in 2022 where she has already earned two promotions. When asked what advice she would give women looking to enter the construction industry, MacRonald said:

"I encourage women pursuing a construction career to understand that they deserve a seat at the table, alongside their male counterparts. It's important for women to remain confident and always take the opportunity to learn and grow."

To read more team member stories, please visit the Taylor Morrison blog.

