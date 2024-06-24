Taylor Morrison Recognized in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Companies To Work For List

National homebuilder celebrates being a best place to work across three categories

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison has been recognized in the Best Companies To Work For list by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice. Taylor Morrison was celebrated among top companies in the Overall Best, Real Estate and West Region categories on factors contributing to job seekers' decision-making when choosing a workplace that best meets their needs.

Taylor Morrison's scorecard revealed high ratings across nearly all metrics. On a scale of 1–5, with 5 being the highest, Taylor Morrison earned 5s in quality of pay and work-life balance, followed by 4s in belongingness, professional development and comfort.

"Culture is everything at Taylor Morrison, and upholding an environment where our team members feel respected, accepted and love where they work is a responsibility we owe our teams," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "I witness the daily commitment to creating an exceptional workplace in each of our team members and this award speaks to that dedication."

U.S. News' ratings reflect the evolving sentiments that factor into employee decision making when choosing the "best" company to work for. The ratings then analyze that sentiment against other factors, including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"Choosing a company to establish yourself or take the next steps in your career is a critical decision for anyone," said U.S. News Vice President, Careers, Carly Chase. "The 2024-2025 list includes companies that received high scores on multiple metrics that make up a positive work environment and everyday employee experience."

Taylor Morrison also holds several additional national accolades, including America's Most Responsible Companies list and America's Greenest Companies list by Newsweek, inclusion on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the last five years, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for the last nine years, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

This year's list encompasses 549 companies across the overall best company list, 24 industry lists and four regional lists. To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2023. The methodology , developed with the support of a panel of six experts , also factors in data, including employee sentiment, gathered from U.S. News partners Revelio Labs , Good Jobs First , and QUODD .

For more information on the Best Companies to Work For, click here.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2024, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events.

More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

