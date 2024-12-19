Taylor Morrison Recognized on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies List for Third Consecutive Year

National homebuilder earned its top score in corporate governance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2025.

Taylor Morrison earned its highest score in corporate governance, saw its largest increase in the environmental category, and continues to improve year over year with its overall and environmental scores. Each winner on the list received scores based on environmental, social and corporate governance concerns. These three scores are then combined to assess the company's overall corporate social responsibility score.

"Holding ourselves accountable to our many stakeholders is vital to the work we do, and we strive to be a source of good in the workplace, the homebuilding industry and across the communities we build," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "While we aim to improve our corporate responsibility strategy each year, it's also more important than ever that we offer greater transparency into our business operations with enhanced reporting that strengthens our meaningful work."

This summer, Taylor Morrison released its sixth annual Sustainability and Belonging Report, highlighting the Company's commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability practices. Key accomplishments reflected in the report included:

Enhanced reporting of the Company's environmental impact, including a more robust assessment of Taylor Morrison's carbon footprint with a more complete inventory of scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions as well as a 10 percent improvement in the homebuilder's Home Energy Rating System (HERS®) score since 2020.

as well as a 10 percent improvement in the homebuilder's score since 2020. Five years of an exclusive partnership with the National Wildlife Federation to protect habitats and promote biodiversity in Taylor Morrison's communities. Since 2019, Taylor Morrison has established over 100 certified monarch butterfly gardens featuring native plants and safeguarded nearly 9,000 acres of Certified Wildlife Habitat®.

to protect habitats and promote biodiversity in communities. Since 2019, has established over 100 certified monarch butterfly gardens featuring native plants and safeguarded nearly 9,000 acres of Certified Wildlife Habitat®. Fostering an inclusive work culture and sense of belonging through division-wide subcommittees, monthly Days of Understanding, and additional efforts that support open conversations.

through division-wide subcommittees, monthly Days of Understanding, and additional efforts that support open conversations. Continued leadership in gender diversity in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Taylor Morrison is the only publicly traded homebuilder with a female CEO and an equal male-to-female ratio on its board of directors. Taylor Morrison also has an overall workforce comprised of 44 percent women, which is four times the construction industry average of 11 percent according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

in a traditionally male-dominated industry. is the only publicly traded homebuilder with a female CEO and an also has an overall workforce comprised of 44 percent women, which is four times the construction industry average of 11 percent according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over 42,500 hours of employee training related to safety and cyber security awareness, continual learning and leadership development.

related to safety and cyber security awareness, continual learning and leadership development. Leaning into demographic shifts redefining America's homebuying population to better connect with consumers and make purchasing a Taylor Morrison home more accessible for all . Tools include a new language services platform, online filtering capabilities that provide a home's cardinal direction to accommodate religious and cultural preferences, and floor plans created with inclusive design principles, such as Vatsu Shastra and Feng Shui.

. Tools include a new language services platform, online filtering capabilities that provide a home's cardinal direction to accommodate religious and cultural preferences, and floor plans created with inclusive design principles, such as Vatsu Shastra and Feng Shui. Taylor Morrison welcomed patients to the first eight homes of a new community in Gilbert, AZ , built as part of Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center's 'Home Away From Home' program , which provides housing assistance to patients and their families who travel great distances for care.

, built as part of , which provides housing assistance to patients and their families who travel great distances for care. Taylor Morrison's disclosures align with the material topics highlighted by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Newsweek partnered with global research and data firm Statista to determine America's Most Responsible Companies. The analysis is based on over 30 performance indicators for the top 2,000 U.S. public companies by revenue and a survey of over 26,000 U.S. consumers on the companies' corporate social responsibility reputation.

In addition to being named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, Taylor Morrison has earned several additional accolades including being named on Forbes' Most Trusted Companies and Best Companies in America lists, U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, America's Greenest Companies list by Newsweek, the American Opportunity Index, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for nine years, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2024, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

