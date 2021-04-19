Taylor Morrison Releases Third Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guided by a commitment to integrating sustainable values into all aspects of its business, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder, has released its third annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report is centered on the company's corporate responsibility pillars that are deep-rooted throughout the organization: a people-first culture, building for the future, and transparency and accountability.

"We build and develop communities that leave lasting impressions on people. With this enormous responsibility in mind, our story continues to evolve and extend beyond our product with our third annual ESG Report," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "Each year, the report illustrates our impact in the communities we serve—from providing resources for local shelters to focusing philanthropy efforts on COVID-19 relief in 2020. This passion to serve others continues to be a source of pride and a reflection of the values that guide us."

The publication highlights and celebrates major milestones Taylor Morrison made in 2020 despite the challenges brought forth during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

Navigating COVID-19 with caution while putting the health and safety of Taylor Morrison team members, trade partners and customers first.

team members, trade partners and customers first. Doubling the impact of its conservation efforts in collaboration with the National Wildlife Federation by certifying nearly 4,000 acres of natural wildlife habitat in 75 communities nationwide to date.

Unveiling TMLiveWell™, a suite of products and technologies that promote healthier air, cleaner water and safer paint—standard in all new Taylor Morrison homes, that complement its long-standing commitment to high-quality building standards and eco-friendly design options.

homes, that complement its long-standing commitment to high-quality building standards and eco-friendly design options. Building a range of housing solutions to address the record number of individuals experiencing homelessness through a partnership with HomeAid America.

Furthering its commitment to gender diversity in the workplace while working to increase racial and ethnic diversity, starting with recruitment initiatives and Sheryl Palmer's recent signing of the CEO Action Pledge.

recent signing of the CEO Action Pledge. Helping promote a sustainable workforce and pioneering new internship programs to address the trade labor shortage in the homebuilding industry through a partnership with the Building Talent Foundation.

Cultivating its people-first culture, TMLiving, through transparent communication and support of team member health and wellness, engagement, and training and development.

Embracing new virtual homebuying technologies to safely serve customers while paving the way for future innovations.

With this report, Taylor Morrison has made substantial progress in providing transparency on its ESG practices as defined by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). This year, the homebuilder expanded its disclosure to encompass ESG activities related to its responsible land use practices, commitment to superior construction quality, robust health and safety procedures and support of accessible homeownership.

Taylor Morrison's full 2020 ESG Report can be accessed here.

