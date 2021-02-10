Taylor Morrison Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results, Including 31% Year-Over-Year Growth to 3.4 Net Sales Orders per Community

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020. The Company reported net income of $94 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, up 41 percent from the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was $115 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, after excluding transaction-related expenses and other unusual items.

The Company's fourth quarter included the following results, as compared to the prior-year quarter:

Monthly absorptions increased 31 percent to 3.4 net sales orders per community, among the highest levels in its public company history.

Total revenue increased six percent to $1.6 billion .

. GAAP home closings gross margin increased 410 basis points to 18.3 percent.

Adjusted home closings gross margin, exclusive of purchase accounting and other charges, increased 110 basis points to 19.0 percent.

SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue declined 40 basis points to 9.6 percent.

"Our fourth quarter results reflect the vibrant housing market and the initial traction we are seeing as a combined organization following our acquisition of William Lyon Homes one year ago," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO. "We drove 46 percent year-over-year growth in net sales orders, a 110 basis point sequential improvement in our home closings gross margin and ended the year with a company-record backlog of more than 8,400 homes valued at over $4.2 billion."

"Following years of strategic growth into one of the country's leading homebuilders with deep penetration across our markets and a well-balanced product portfolio that serves the needs of today's homebuyers, our top priority in 2021 is demonstrating the financial and operational benefits of our enhanced scale through an unrelenting focus on operational effectiveness and capital efficiency. We are committed to driving improved returns that are reflective of our market depth, efficient homebuilding operations and valuable land portfolio, and expect 2021 to be a pivotal year for our organization."

"After exceeding our deleveraging targets over the last twelve months, we now expect to build on the positive momentum and further reduce our net debt-to-capitalization to the low-30 percent range by the end of 2021. Equipped with strong operating cash flow and $1.3 billion in liquidity, we have the financial flexibility to achieve our capital allocation priorities to enhance the long-term value of our company by investing in our core homebuilding business and growing build-to-rent operations, reducing our net debt and returning excess capital to shareholders via share repurchases," said Dave Cone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Business Highlights (All comparisons are of the current quarter to the prior-year quarter, unless otherwise indicated.)

Homebuilding

Net sales orders increased 46 percent to 3,724, driven by strength across geographies and consumer segments.

Monthly absorptions increased 31 percent to 3.4 net sales orders per community, tied with the second highest level in the company's public history behind only last quarter's record sales pace of 3.8.

Average community count increased 11 percent to 368, although this was down six percent from 393 in the third quarter of 2020 due to accelerated close-outs of existing communities from strong sales activity that outpaced new community openings. Management currently anticipates modest community growth beginning in late 2022 before a more meaningful increase in 2023.

Home closings revenue increased five percent to $1.5 billion , driven by a seven percent increase in average sales price to approximately $483,000 , partially offset by a two percent decline in closings.

, driven by a seven percent increase in average sales price to approximately , partially offset by a two percent decline in closings. GAAP home closings gross margin increased 410 basis points to 18.3 percent.

After excluding the impact of purchase accounting and other charges, adjusted home closings gross margin increased 110 basis points to 19.0 percent.

SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue decreased 40 basis points to 9.6 percent.

The Company had 8,403 units in backlog, up 78 percent, with a sales value of $4.2 billion , up 86 percent.

Land Portfolio

The Company invested $370 million in land and development during the quarter and $1.4 billion during the year.

in land and development during the quarter and during the year. Total homebuilding lot supply equaled approximately 70,000, of which 69 percent was owned and 31 percent was controlled. Based on trailing twelve-month home closings, this represented 5.5 years of total supply and 3.8 years of owned supply.

Financial Services

The financial services' capture rate increased to 85 percent in the fourth quarter from 80 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, reaching the highest level in our company history.

Balance Sheet

At quarter end, total available liquidity equaled approximately $1.3 billion , including $533 million of unrestricted cash and $736 million of undrawn capacity on the Company's $800 million corporate revolver.

, including of unrestricted cash and of undrawn capacity on the Company's corporate revolver. The net debt-to-capitalization ratio declined 290 basis points sequentially to 38.7 percent from 41.6 percent at the end of the third quarter.

The company currently anticipates its net debt-to-capitalization ratio to fall further to the low-30 percent range by year-end 2021 versus its prior expectation of high-30 percent.

Business Outlook

First Quarter 2021

Average active community count is expected to be approximately 360 to 365

Home closings are expected to be between 2,850 to 2,950

GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be in the mid-18 percent range

Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.0 percent

Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 131 million

Full Year 2021

Average active community count is expected to be approximately 360 to 365

Home closings are expected to be between 14,500 to 15,000

GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be about 19 percent

SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue is expected to be in the mid-9 percent range

Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.0 percent

Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 130 million

Land and development spend is expected to be approximately $2.0 billion

Annual Financial Comparison

($ in thousands)

2020

2019

2020 vs. 2019 Total Revenue

$6,129,320

$4,762,059

28.7% Home Closings Revenue

$5,863,652

$4,623,484

26.8% Home Closings Gross Margin

$975,895

$786,627

24.1%

16.6%

17.0%

40 bps decrease Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin

$1,055,223

$839,357

25.7%

18.0%

18.2%

20 bps decrease SG&A % of Home Closings Revenue

$572,375

$490,271

16.7%

9.8%

10.6%

80 bps leverage



Quarterly Financial Comparison

($ in thousands)

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 Total Revenue

$1,557,502

$1,466,436

6.2% Home Closings Revenue

$1,487,434

$1,418,232

4.9% Home Closings Gross Margin

$272,600

$201,343

35.4%

18.3%

14.2%

410 bps increase Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin

$282,511

$254,073

11.2%

19.0%

17.9%

110 bps increase SG&A % of Home Closings Revenue

$143,205

$142,472

0.5%

9.6%

10.0%

40 bps leverage

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Home closings revenue, net

$ 1,487,434



$ 1,418,232



$ 5,863,652



$ 4,623,484

Land closings revenue

25,028



12,690



65,269



27,081

Financial services revenue

40,040



30,698



155,827



92,815

Amenity and other revenue

5,000



4,816



44,572



18,679

Total revenues

1,557,502



1,466,436



6,129,320



4,762,059

Cost of home closings

1,214,834



1,216,889



4,887,757



3,836,857

Cost of land closings

21,796



23,453



64,432



32,871

Financial services expenses

23,260



14,491



88,910



51,086

Amenity and other expense

5,016



4,401



44,002



17,155

Total cost of revenues

1,264,906



1,259,234



5,085,101



3,937,969

Gross margin

292,596



207,202



1,044,219



824,090

Sales, commissions and other marketing costs

95,116



93,611



377,496



320,420

General and administrative expenses

48,089



48,861



194,879



169,851

Equity in income of unconsolidated entities

(2,298)



(1,526)



(11,176)



(9,509)

Interest income, net

(362)



(423)



(1,606)



(2,673)

Other expense, net

15,668



8,718



23,092



7,226

Transaction expenses

17,293



4,201



127,170



10,697

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

—



—



10,247



5,806

Income before income taxes

119,090



53,760



324,117



322,272

Income tax provision/(benefit)

22,428



(949)



74,590



67,358

Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests

96,662



54,709



249,527



254,914

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - joint ventures

(2,243)



(51)



(6,088)



(262)

Net income available to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

$ 94,419



$ 54,658



$ 243,439



$ 254,652

Earnings per common share















Basic

$ 0.73



$ 0.52



$ 1.90



$ 2.38

Diluted

$ 0.72



$ 0.51



$ 1.88



$ 2.35

Weighted average number of shares of common stock:















Basic

129,891



105,835



127,812



106,997

Diluted

132,052



107,406



129,170



108,289



Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019









Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 532,843



$ 326,437

Restricted cash

1,266



2,135

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

534,109



328,572

Owned inventory

5,209,653



3,967,359

Consolidated real estate not owned

122,773



19,185

Total real estate inventory

5,332,426



3,986,544

Land deposits

125,625



39,810

Mortgage loans held for sale

201,177



190,880

Derivative assets

5,294



2,099

Lease right of use assets

73,222



36,663

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

242,744



86,152

Other receivables, net

96,241



70,447

Investments in unconsolidated entities

127,955



128,759

Deferred tax assets, net

238,078



140,466

Property and equipment, net

97,927



85,866

Goodwill

663,197



149,428

Total assets

$ 7,737,995



$ 5,245,686

Liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 215,047



$ 164,580

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

430,067



325,368

Lease liabilities

83,240



42,317

Income taxes payable

12,841



3,719

Customer deposits

311,257



167,328

Estimated development liability

40,625



36,705

Senior notes, net

2,452,365



1,635,008

Loans payable and other borrowings

348,741



182,531

Revolving credit facility borrowings

—



—

Mortgage warehouse borrowings

127,289



123,233

Liabilities attributable to consolidated real estate not owned

122,773



19,185

Total liabilities

$ 4,144,245



$ 2,699,974

Stockholders' Equity







Total stockholders' equity

3,593,750



2,545,712

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,737,995



$ 5,245,686



Homes Closed and Home Closings Revenue, Net:





Three Months Ended December 31,



Homes Closed

Home Closings Revenue, Net

Average Selling Price ($ in thousands)

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change East

1,152

1,652

(30.3)%

$ 494,497

$ 653,420

(24.3)%

$ 429

$ 396

8.3% Central

757

840

(9.9)

348,764

402,786

(13.4)

461

480

(4.0) West

1,173

644

82.1

644,174

362,026

77.9

549

562

(2.3) Total

3,082

3,136

(1.7)%

$ 1,487,435

$ 1,418,232

4.9%

$ 483

$ 452

6.9%





Twelve Months Ended December 31,



Homes Closed

Home Closings Revenue, Net

Average Selling Price ($ in thousands)

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change East

4,450

4,715

(5.6)%

$ 1,856,580

$ 1,912,179

(2.9)%

$ 417

$ 406

2.7% Central

3,548

2,784

27.4

1,618,978

1,327,197

22.0

456

477

(4.4) West

4,526

2,465

83.6

2,388,094

1,384,108

72.5

528

562

(6.0) Total

12,524

9,964

25.7%

$ 5,863,652

$ 4,623,484

26.8%

$ 468

$ 464

0.9%



Net Sales Orders:





Three Months Ended December 31,



Net Sales Orders

Sales Value

Average Selling Price ($ in thousands)

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change East

1,384

1,282

8.0%

$ 656,541

$ 509,633

28.8%

$ 474

$ 398

19.1% Central

824

639

29.0

429,287

304,901

40.8

521

477

9.2 West

1,516

631

140.3

877,024

344,045

154.9

579

545

6.2 Total

3,724

2,552

45.9%

$ 1,962,852

$ 1,158,579

69.4%

$ 527

$ 454

16.1%





Twelve Months Ended December 31,



Net Sales Orders

Sales Value

Average Selling Price ($ in thousands)

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change East

5,469

4,893

11.8%

$ 2,385,530

$ 1,979,100

20.5%

$ 436

$ 404

7.9% Central

3,866

3,019

28.1

1,828,183

1,434,406

27.5

473

475

(0.4) West

5,733

2,605

120.1

3,098,862

1,405,357

120.5

541

539

0.4 Total

15,068

10,517

43.3%

$ 7,312,575

$ 4,818,863

51.7%

$ 485

$ 458

5.9%

Sales Order Backlog:





As of December 31,



Sold Homes in Backlog

Sales Value

Average Selling Price ($ in thousands)

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change East

2,835

1,816

56.1%

$ 1,320,436

$ 791,485

66.8%

$ 466

$ 436

6.9% Central

2,398

1,655

44.9

1,200,149

839,004

43.0

500

507

(1.4) West

3,170

1,240

155.6

1,706,861

644,459

164.9

538

520

3.5 Total

8,403

4,711

78.4%

$ 4,227,446

$ 2,274,948

85.8%

$ 503

$ 483

4.1%

Average Active Selling Communities:





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change East

139



152



(8.6) %

145



159



(8.8) % Central

113



124



(8.9)



124



134



(7.5)

West

116



57



103.5



117



58



101.7

Total

368



333



10.5 %

386



351



10.0 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we have provided information in this press release relating to: (i) adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, (ii) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, (iii) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, (iv) net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio, and (v) adjusted home closings gross margin.

Adjusted income before income taxes (and related margin) is a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects our income before income taxes excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of William Lyon Homes ("WLH"), transaction expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, inventory impairment and warranty charges and legal costs relating thereto and the write-off of our Chicago operations, as applicable. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that measure performance by adjusting net income before allocation to non-controlling interests to exclude interest income/(expense), net, amortization of capitalized interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), non-cash compensation expense, if any, purchase accounting adjustments relating to the acquisition of WLH, transaction expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, inventory impairment and warranty charges and legal costs relating thereto and the write-off of our Chicago operations, as applicable. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the net income available to the Company excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments relating to the acquisition of WLH, transaction expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, inventory impairment and warranty charges and legal costs relating thereto, the write-off of our Chicago operations and the tax impact due to such adjustments, as applicable. Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) total debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs/premiums and mortgage warehouse borrowings, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, by (ii) total capitalization (the sum of net homebuilding debt and total stockholders' equity). Adjusted home closings gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure based on GAAP home closings gross margin (which is inclusive of capitalized interest), excluding purchase accounting adjustments relating to the acquisition of WLH and inventory impairment and warranty charges, as applicable.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance on a consolidated basis, as well as the performance of our regions, and to set targets for performance-based compensation. We also use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization as an indicator of overall leverage and to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry. A reconciliation of our forward-looking net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. In the future, we may include additional adjustments in the above-described non-GAAP financial measures to the extent we deem them appropriate and useful to management and investors.

We believe that adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are useful for investors in order to allow them to evaluate our operations without the effects of various items we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance and also because such metrics assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted EBITDA also provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. Because we use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason. We believe that adjusted home closings gross margin is useful to investors because it allows investors to evaluate the performance of our homebuilding operations without the varying effects of items or transactions we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures of our operating performance or liquidity. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry may report similar information, their definitions may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures before comparing their measures to ours.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income available to TMHC

$ 94,419



$ 54,658



$ 243,439



$ 254,652

William Lyon Homes related purchase accounting adjustments

300



—



74,068



—

Inventory impairment charges

9,611



8,928



9,611



8,928

Transaction expenses

17,293



4,201



127,170



10,697

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

—



—



10,247



5,806

Warranty charge

—



43,133



—



43,133

Write-off Chicago operations

—



13,285



—



13,285

Legal cost relating to warranty charge

—



6,800



—



6,800

Tax impact due to above non-GAAP reconciling items

(6,224)



(17,632)



(46,120)



(20,578)

Adjusted net income

$ 115,399



$ 113,373



$ 418,415



$ 322,723



















Basic weighted average shares

129,891



105,835



127,812



106,997

Adjusted earnings per common share - Basic

$ 0.89



$ 1.07



$ 3.27



$ 3.02





































Diluted weighted average shares

132,052



107,406



129,170



108,289

Adjusted earnings per common share - Diluted

$ 0.87



$ 1.06



$ 3.24



$ 2.98



Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes and Related Margin













Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Income before income taxes

$ 119,090

$ 53,760

$ 324,117

$ 322,272 William Lyon Homes related purchase accounting adjustments

300

—

74,068

— Inventory impairment charges

9,611

8,928

9,611

8,928 Transaction expenses

17,293

4,201

127,170

10,697 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

—

—

10,247

5,806 Warranty charge

—

43,133

—

43,133 Write-off Chicago operations

—

13,285

—

13,285 Legal cost relating to warranty charge

—

6,800

—

6,800 Adjusted income before income taxes

$ 146,294

$ 130,107

$ 545,213

$ 410,921

















Total revenues

$ 1,557,502

$ 1,466,436

$ 6,129,320

$ 4,762,059

















Income before income taxes margin

7.6%

3.7%

5.3%

6.8% Adjusted income before income taxes margin

9.4%

8.9%

8.9%

8.6%





























Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin













Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Home closings revenue

$ 1,487,434



$ 1,418,232



$ 5,863,652



$ 4,623,484

Cost of home closings

$ 1,214,834



$ 1,216,889



$ 4,887,757



$ 3,836,857

Home closings gross margin

$ 272,600



$ 201,343



$ 975,895



$ 786,627

William Lyon Homes homebuilding related purchase

accounting adjustments

300



—



69,717



—

Inventory impairment charges(1)

9,611



9,384



9,611



9,384

Warranty charge

—



43,346



—



43,346

Adjusted home closings gross margin

$ 282,511



$ 254,073



$ 1,055,223



$ 839,357

Home closings gross margin as a percentage of home

closings revenue

18.3%



14.2%



16.6%



17.0%

Adjusted home closings gross margin as a percentage of

home closings revenue

19.0%



17.9%



18.0%



18.2%



(1) 2019 includes $0.5 million of impairment relating to our Chicago operations write-off.









EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Three Months Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2020

2019 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests

$ 96,662

$ 54,709 Interest income, net

(362)

(423) Amortization of capitalized interest

28,612

30,614 Income tax provision/(benefit)

22,428

(949) Depreciation and amortization

2,042

1,436 EBITDA

$ 149,382

$ 85,387 Non-cash compensation expense

4,869

3,827 William Lyon Homes related purchase accounting adjustments

300

— Inventory impairment charges

9,611

8,928 Transaction expenses

17,293

4,201 Warranty charge

—

43,133 Write off of Chicago operations

—

13,285 Legal cost relating to warranty charge

—

6,800 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 181,455

$ 165,561









Total revenues

$ 1,557,502

$ 1,466,436 EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues

9.6%

5.8% Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues

11.7%

11.3%

Net Homebuilding Debt to Capitalization Ratio Reconciliation

($ in thousands) As of

December 31, 2020

As of

September 30, 2020 Total debt $ 2,928,395



$ 3,180,072

Less unamortized debt issuance premiums, net 2,365



2,526

Less mortgage warehouse borrowings 127,289



109,593

Total homebuilding debt $ 2,798,741



$ 3,067,953

Less cash and cash equivalents 532,843



547,916

Net homebuilding debt $ 2,265,898



$ 2,520,037

Total equity 3,593,750



3,542,135

Total capitalization $ 5,859,648



$ 6,062,172









Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio 38.7 %

41.6 %

