Taylor Morrison Sets New Record by Earning America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for Ninth Consecutive Year

National homebuilder leads industry in trust among home shoppers since 2016

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National homebuilder and land developer Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) has once again earned the coveted America's Most Trusted® Home Builder title by Lifestory Research for the ninth consecutive year. Taylor Morrison's fast-growing resort-lifestyle brand, Esplanade, also climbed to the second spot in the America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Builder category.

In the 12th year of the study, national independent market research firm Lifestory Research surveyed more than 58,000 home shoppers to measure their perceptions and experiences with homebuilders. Despite the 2024 findings revealing consumer trust is trending down following shifts to interest rates, affordability and housing supply, Taylor Morrison continues to achieve the industry's highest scores each year by keeping trust rooted in its business strategy and customers top of mind.

"Today's home-shoppers are craving reassurance, and rightfully so following an era of rising mortgage rates and limited housing supply, but having a deep understanding of your customers, building meaningful relationships from the start, and leading with empathy can withstand any market condition," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "These principles are core to who we are at Taylor Morrison, and that is proven in our nine-year streak of being named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder."

The nation's top 20 homebuilders were ranked based on annual closings according to their trust score. Taylor Morrison achieved a Net Trust Index score of 109.9 and Esplanade by Taylor Morrison earned a trust index score of 106.4. For study methodology and the full list of rankings, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted.

"In a time where consumer skepticism of big brands is on the rise across all industries and sectors, this accolade means even more," said Taylor Morrison Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie McCarty. "Fostering genuine connections with our customers at every stage of their homebuying journey, while building enduring brand loyalty, remains one of our greatest opportunities to maintaining this industry-leading level of trust."

"I extend my congratulations to Taylor Morrison on this recognition for an impressive nine consecutive years, a testament to their team's exceptional work and unwavering commitment to customers," said Lifestory Research President and Chief Research Officer Eric Snider. "Trust builds business and the thousands of consumers who participate in our study continue to trust Taylor Morrison when shopping for a new home."

