Taylor Morrison Unveils 2024 Design Trends and Home Aesthetics

National homebuilder's design experts weigh in on trends to embrace in the new year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers are leaning into self-expression when decorating their homes, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) has curated a list of design trends and home aesthetics perfect for 2024. Based on input from Taylor Morrison's design and architectural experts, the highly anticipated home design trends illustrate ways to embrace and showcase personal style in your home.