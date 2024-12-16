Taylor Morrison Unveils Top 10 Design Trends for 2025

Designing for all: Approximately 26 percent of Americans live with a physical disability. Additionally, 1 in 5 people are neurodivergent, which can cause various sensory issues, including textures, colors and layouts. In 2025, expect to see more designs, layouts and concepts that create a more inclusive environment and can cater to a variety of needs for any family. Examples include a stepless shower, sensory-friendly materials and fewer hallways throughout the home.



Multi-gen harmony: Whether it's young adults living at home after college or grandparents living with their adult children and grandchildren, many families are looking for homes that can provide them the opportunity to live together. Multigenerational housing can allow families to share finances, childcare and even combat loneliness. As multigenerational housing continues to grow in popularity, homebuilders will offer more floorplans and housing options to accommodate this, including en-suites, casitas and dedicated secondary living spaces.



Nature's embrace: We're always looking for new ways to bring the outdoors in. This year, we're focused on the number, size and location of windows to improve indoor-outdoor connectivity. Windows that extend to the floor of a home will become a very popular way to achieve that goal.



"In our Houston division, we are working on soon introducing some new designs that offer greater indoor-outdoor connectivity with 160 sq. ft. covered patios becoming a new standard. In comparison, most new construction covered patios are about 100 sq. ft. on average," said Taylor Morrison Vice President of Product Design Brian Juedes .



Sense and sensibility: Whether it's the way your house smells with a curated scent coming from your Pure Machine or how your lights turn on, sensory design is making a big impact. Sensory design incorporates both visual and non-visual elements, activating all major senses including sight, sound, touch, smell and taste.

"People want their home to reflect the way they live, and design that activates the senses is one way to personalize that experience," said Taylor Morrison Senior Director of National Design Lee Crowder .



Entryway envy: 'Walk-through' laundry rooms, where you enter the home from the garage and walk through the laundry, have been popular for years, but everyday entries are quickly growing in popularity. These might include a small vestibule or hall and can even include a small alcove for shoes, key drop or a backpack valet. Additionally, laundry rooms are typically now found on the same floor as the primary suite and can have space for side-by-side appliances, a counter space for folding, a sink and storage. The majority of Taylor Morrison floor plans today feature an everyday entry.



Zen den energy: The latest Pinterest trend report shows people want to bring more calming and peaceful vibes into their homes, with searches for "zen house" up 405 percent. Aesthetics like Rom-com Core bring a cozy and nostalgic feel seen in beloved Hollywood classics like "The Holiday", "Something's Gotta Give", and "It's Complicated" with natural materials and muted, earthy tones.



Cut the clutter: Many homes have excess square footage in their floor plans that is not used by consumers. In an effort to maximize space, many builders have shrunk floor plans by eliminating excess square footage without changing the function or livability of homes. In several markets, we are also designing homes with fewer hallways where it makes sense, offering benefits including more square footage for homeowners to enjoy, reduced energy costs, better home flow, more natural light and savings on new home construction costs.



"We like to think of this concept as more function per foot. Offering more floor plans with smaller square footage is also a way we are able to tackle affordability as a homebuilder and is growing in popularity with many buyers. In fact, in 2023, Taylor Morrison's top-selling floor plan was a two-story townhome with 1,373 sq. ft.," said Juedes.



An enduring elegance: Designs today are lasting much longer, and with that, there is a push for more timeless designs among consumers. Rather than selecting trendy items, many buyers are going with timeless options with a longer trajectory for choices like countertops, cabinets and stained wood.



"Instead of being in a cycle of having to change designs every year, we're able to present timeless elements. Greys and whites were trendy for a while but have quickly come and gone as we are seeing preferences for more earthy wood colors and black and gold finishes," said Crowder.



Here to stay: Modern farmhouse continues to be a top choice among elevation styles across the country. Additional trending exterior elevations include transitional and soft modern.



"Trends typically begin in California then work their way across the country moving west to east with the Southeast usually last to change. Most recently, we are starting to see farmhouse elevations gain traction in the Southeast region," said Juedes.



Warmth in color: This year we chose Clove (SW 9605) from Sherwin-Williams' Color Capsule of the Year as our foundation for the Taylor Morrison 2024 Color Collection. We partnered this rich tone with City Loft (SW 7631), a Taylor Morrison favorite. This warm neutral can be used for large spaces or hallways to bring in warmth while still feeling light and open. Those foundational colors are paired with Mink (SW 6004), a warm griege that has a violet undertone, bringing in color palettes we are seeing in fashion and home decor. Rounding out our 2025 Color Collection is the showstopper Carnelian (SW 7580), which brings the drama with its rich wine color with a beautiful brown undertone.



"Right now, we are seeing a push towards timeless designs that last longer than previous trend cycles and the rich brown we see with Clove can weather the trends. This color can be elevated by using it in a high gloss sheen as a cabinet finish or feel more casual in a matte sheen for an entire room," said Crowder. "All of the colors for this year's color palette complement each other to be used together either in a single space or a whole home but also have enough character to be used alone."

