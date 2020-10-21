Taylor Morrison's Esplanade Brand Expands West with First-Ever Communities In Temecula and Lincoln

Esplanade at Turkey Creek is scheduled to break ground at its Lodge on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. during an intimate event with key Taylor Morrison executives and Lincoln Chamber Members in attendance.

"Taylor Morrison's Esplanade brand raises the bar for active lifestyle communities with upscale amenities and concierge services that bring residents all the benefits and luxuries of resort-style living at home," said Active Lifestyle Brand President Cammie Longenecker. "With Esplanade's curated living experience of community life with purpose for the whole person: body, mind and spirit, residents feel a true sense of place, and enjoy a range of activities and experiences during a new chapter in their lives."

Opening in early 2021, Esplanade at Turkey Creek, is an 850-home gated community located in Lincoln, California, featuring luxury amenities that cater to active residents in the Sacramento region. The community features a 5.5-acre amenity site which houses a 20,000 sq. ft. Lodge and a 10,000 sq. ft. indoor lap pool building. The Lodge includes several resort-style features including a full restaurant and bar, café, billiard/game room, private salon and spa, massage treatment center, state of the art fitness center that includes a traditional gym with a variety of cardio and weight equipment, a performance training room for specialty HIIT and functional movement workouts and a movement studio to accommodate group fitness classes such as yoga, spin, barre and ballroom dancing. The 5.5-acre amenity site offers an expansive beach entry resort pool with several cabanas, bocce courts, fire pits, pickle ball and tennis courts and both small and large dog parks equipped with outdoor washing stations and a dog water fountain. A full-time Lifestyle Manager connects residents through engaging signature events, boutique clubs, extensive wellness and culinary programs, unique experiences such as art and culture, outdoor adventures and so much more. Models will open and sales will start in early spring 2021.

Esplanade at Sommers Bend in Temecula is the only active lifestyle community in the area with a total of 260 new homes, the majority of which are gated, with seven exceptionally designed floor plans with flexible options. This community features one-story living with optional second-story bonus, flex or guest rooms and American farmhouse, French cottage and prairie elevation exterior styles. Esplanade at Sommers Bend also has a Lifestyle Manager and is thoughtfully designed for parks and amenities, such as a resort pool, spa, pickle ball and bocce ball, with tailored offerings and unique happenings at every turn. Models will open and sales will start in December 2020.

"Our move to bring the Esplanade brand to the west fills a need for upscale communities of the highest caliber in markets that do not currently offer an experience of this standard," said Chief Field Operations Officer Dar Ahrens. "Esplanade represents a refined, fully-amenitized choice for active lifestyle residents who crave enriching memories and connections."

For more information about Taylor Morrison and the Esplanade at Turkey Creek, please visit: https://www.taylormorrison.com/ca/sacramento/lincoln/esplanade-at-turkey-creek

For more information on Esplanade at Sommers Bend, please visit: https://www.taylormorrison.com/ca/southern-california/temecula/esplanade-sommers-bend

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for five years running (2016-2020). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, we serve consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Our unwavering pledge to sustainability, our communities and our team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come.

