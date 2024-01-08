LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Jewellers natural & responsibly sourced diamond jewelry dazzled on nominees Taylor Swift and Natalie Portman at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Singer-songwriter and global superstar Taylor Swift, nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, exuded modern glamour while dripping in diamond pieces from De Beers Jewellers including layered shoulder-sweeping Arpeggia earrings, a Dewdrop ear cuff, classic diamond stud earring, and an assortment of diamond rings.

Taylor Swift and Natalie Portman Shine in De Beers at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards Post this

Actor Natalie Portman, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, radiated natural elegance in classic diamond pieces from De Beers Jewellers including Lea diamond drop earrings and a diamond eternity band.

De Beers' unique connection to the source affords the House unparalleled access to the Earth's most spectacular diamonds, while also ensuring their superior quality, traceability and positive impact. With over 130 years of diamond expertise, De Beers consciously selects the most awe-inspiring diamonds to masterfully craft extraordinary wearable works of art that magnify and immortalize the beauty of nature with timeless designs.

De Beers looks at the 81st Golden Globe Awards include:

Taylor Swift, Nominee for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

De Beers Arpeggia Three Line Diamond Earrings set in 18K White Gold, 9.09 carats.

White Gold, 9.09 carats. De Beers Arpeggia Long Diamond Earrings set in 18K White Gold, 4.71 carats.

White Gold, 4.71 carats. De Beers Classic Round Brilliant Diamond Stud Earrings set in Platinum, 2.00 carats.

De Beers Dewdrop Ear Cuff set in 18K White Gold.

White Gold. De Beers Arpeggia One Line Diamond Bracelet set in 18K White Gold, 2.43 carats.

White Gold, 2.43 carats. De Beers OBS Pear-Shaped Diamond Ring set in Platinum, 5.45 carats.

De Beers Five Line Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.72 carats.

White Gold, 1.72 carats. De Beers Dewdrop One Line Pavé Ring set in 18K White Gold.

White Gold. De Beers Classic Darling Full Pavé Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.08 carats.

White Gold, 1.08 carats. De Beers Classic Aura Diamond Band set in 18K White Gold.

White Gold. De Beers Classic Allegria Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 3.34 carats.

De Beers Classic Allegria Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 3.70 carats.

Natalie Portman, Nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, May December

De Beers Lea Diamond Earrings set in Platinum, 4.83 carats.

De Beers Classic Round Brilliant Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 2.94 carats.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers diamond jewellery is available in more than 30 stores worldwide, as well as online at debeers.com.

