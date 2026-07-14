TBG Partners Welcomes Brian Halsell as Principal in Dallas

Landscape architect and Texas Master Naturalist strengthens firm's parks practice and ecological design capabilities

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBG Partners welcomes Brian Halsell as principal in its Dallas studio, the latest in a series of strategic hires as the landscape, urban design, planning and branded environments firm continues to grow its Texas presence and deepen its expertise in civic and mixed-use work.

TBG Partners Principal Brian Halsell // Photo Courtesy of TBG Partners

Halsell has over 22 years of experience in landscape design, with a portfolio anchored in some of Texas' most ecologically complex environments. As a certified Texas Master Naturalist, he integrates conservation thinking, advanced planting strategies, and regional understanding into design and placemaking that span Texas State Parks, civic spaces and mixed-use developments.

"Brian brings a rare combination of design vision and technical mastery to the TBG team," said Seth Atwell, Dallas Managing Principal. "His leadership and project understanding from design through construction is a tremendous asset."

Halsell's public landscape work includes Galveston Island State Park, Devils River State Natural Area and Texas Parks and Wildlife's recently opened Palo Pinto Mountains State Park among the most ecologically significant park projects completed in Texas in recent years. Halsell cited TBG's project scale, collaborative culture and internal resources as key factors in his decision to join the firm.

"What distinguishes TBG is its reputation for design leadership and investment in people, supported by high-level technical expertise, shared institutional knowledge, and a collaborative team approach," Halsell said.

Beyond client work, Halsell leads native plant walks, coordinates invasive species removal and has contributed pro bono design to the Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center and a butterfly garden at the Trinity River Audubon Center. He also supports local advocacy through Friends of Oak Cliff Parks.

"Welcoming Brian to our team strengthens TBG's ability to take on the most complex, ecologically significant projects throughout Texas and beyond. His experience and expertise are a direct extension of our mission and a strategic investment in expanding our firm's impact on the communities we touch every day," said TBG Partners President Bill Odle.

About TBG Partners

TBG Partners is a landscape architecture, planning, urban design, and branded environments firm committed to creating healthy, connected places that enrich lives and honor the land. Since 1987, the employee-owned firm of over 130 design professionals across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio has partnered with public, private and P3 clients to shape innovative, vibrant projects of diverse scales, complexities and market sectors. Learn more at tbgpartners.com.

SOURCE TBG Partners