TBL Team Boxing League and MSG Networks Announce Partnership

Collaboration expands reach of team-based professional boxing across premier sports platforms

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") today announced a new broadcast agreement with MSG Networks that will bring all remaining Season 4 fights to fans live across MSG's premier television and digital platforms, beginning this Friday, 4/24 – the first fight will feature the NYC Attitude vs. the Boston Butchers LIVE from Boston at 7PM EST. TBL Season 4 fights will air live across MSG Networks' expansive distribution ecosystem, including MSG, MSGSN, MSG+ in the Gotham Sports App, and MSG Sportzone (FAST).

This partnership significantly enhances TBL's visibility and accessibility, delivering its fast-paced, team-based boxing format to millions of passionate sports fans. MSG Networks will also support the league with promotional coverage, amplifying awareness and engagement throughout the remainder of the season. Fans can expect live fight nights, in-depth coverage, and ongoing content throughout Season 4 as TBL continues to redefine the sport through its team-based competition format.

"TBL is built to bring a fresh, high-energy approach to boxing, and this partnership with MSG Networks is a major step forward in delivering that experience to a broader audience," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "We're excited to showcase our athletes and teams on such an established and respected sports media platform."

"We welcome TBL Team Boxing League to the MSG Networks family. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering premier live sports and entertainment and connecting with fans," said Armando Polanco, Vice President of Content Distribution, MSG Networks. "With our expansive distribution, we're excited to bring the energy of boxing to our audiences."

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info. You can also download the TBL app from the App Store for additional information.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

SOURCE Team Boxing League